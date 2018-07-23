Genetic Testing Market Share, Demand, New Opportunities and Foresight to 2023

Namely Genetic Testing Market Report has Been Published by Market Research Future Which Covers All the Geographical Locations with Demand, Trend Analysis with near about Forecasted results and Also Covers the Market Expectations.

Key Players for Global Genetic Testing Market:

Abbott Laboratories (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Illumina Inc. (US), Myriad Genetics (US), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Germany), and Quest Diagnostics (US)

Market Overview:

Genetic testing involves the use of laboratory methods to study the genes inherited from mother or father. These tests may be used to identify increased risks of health problems, to diagnose the mutations in the genes, to choose treatments, or to assess responses to treatment.

The Global Genetic Testing Market is growing moderately. It is growing at the CAGR of ~9.8% during the forecast period. The global genetic testing market expected to reach USD 10,033.4 million by 2023 from USD 4,683 in 2016.

Segments:

Global Genetic Testing Market has been segmented on the basis of type which prescribed genetic testing, and direct to consumer (DTC) genetic testing. Prescribed Genetic Testing accounted for the largest market share in 2016. On the basis of method, it is segmented into Molecular Genetic Test/ DNA Test, Chromosomal Genetic Test, Biochemical Genetic Test. Molecular Genetic tests/DNA was holding largest market share in 2016. On the basis of type of test, the market is segmented into Diagnostic Test, Predictive Test, Family DNA Test, and others. Diagnostic test accounted for the largest market share in 2016. On the basis of indication it is segmented into Cancer Testing, Neurogenetic Disorder Testing, Autoimmune Disorder Testing, Muscular dystrophies, and others. Cancer Testing accounted for the largest market share in 2016.

Regional Analysis of Global Genetic Testing Market:

Considering the global scenario of the market, due to continuous innovation, high awareness about the genetic testing and rapid adoption of new technology, Americas is largest market and was holding 46.3% market share of global Genetic testing in 2016. US is holding largest market share in North America region. European genetic testing market is expected to reach USD 2,553.10 million by 2023. On the other hand, due to increasing aging population and advances in the medical fields, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) is fastest growing market for Genetic testing and expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. Middle East and Africa (ME&A) is likely to have a limited growth in the market due to less awareness and lack of required infrastructure.

