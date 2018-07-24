Dental Piezoelectric Ultrasonic Unit Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2017 – 2027

Dental infections are caused by microorganisms, and it includes dental caries and periodontal disease. The bacteria destroys the tooth enamel and dentin and is detected by the fissures on the tooth surface. The dental caries is one of the most common problem in United States and affects children and adults. The dental infection control products includes, disinfectants, surface cleaners, face mask, gloves, etc. While ultrasonic cleaning units (scalers) are also used in the management of periodontal disease. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), oral diseases are the fourth-most expensive diseases to treat in developed as well as developing countries. As per OECD 2013 analysis, treatment of oral diseases including dental caries was responsible for 5% of total health expenditure of developed countries.

If the dental infections are not treated, it may result to pulpitis, ultimately, to necrosis of pulp, the tooth dies, which may result to localized abscess and may spread to surrounding tissues. According to the survey conducted by Third National Health and Nutrition Examination, 48% of the population in United States suffered from gingivitis and 15% suffered from destructive periodontal disease. In majority of the countries, including developed and developing countries, dental care charges are borne by the patient out-of-pocket and public dental policies do not cover all dental services. The dental ultrasonic scaler is the most powerful technique for the management of periodontal disease. The dental scalers are based on piezoelectric or magnetostrictive technology. The ultrasonic scalers, vibrate at ultrasonic frequency and is effective in removing stains, debris and calculus. Increasing earning potential of middle-class population will ultimately drive the spending on dental care and hence, push the market over the forecast period

Dental Piezoelectric Ultrasonic Unit Market: Drivers and Restrains

Expansion in the population suffering from dental diseases, effect of dental expenditure and economy , innovation of products that provide better patient comfort, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedure are the factors favoring market growth over the forecast period. The use of ultrasonic technology in is gaining popularity and enabling dentists the power, precision, and control needed for dental infection management and treatment. The factors limiting the market growth is high treatment cost, less awareness about the devices and other optional treatment system and devices used for dental treatment. Growth opportunities such as increasing market share through mergers and acquisitions and investing in emerging economics, technological advancement in dental piezoelectric ultrasonic unit is boosting the growth of the target market

Dental Piezoelectric Ultrasonic Unit Market: Overview

The Dental Piezoelectric Ultrasonic Unit market is segment based on, application, end-user and geography. Based on the application, dental piezoelectric ultrasonic unit market is segmented as periodontal, endodontic and others. Dental caries is one of the main oral health problems in majority of the industrialized countries and affects approximately 60%-70% of school children across the globe. On the basis on end user, the Dental Piezoelectric Ultrasonic Unit market is segmented on the basis of hospital, ambulatory surgical center, clinics, and specialty care units. Increase in the number of patient population will lead to rise in dental treatment procedures that will increased the demand for Dental Piezoelectric Ultrasonic Units.

Dental Piezoelectric Ultrasonic Unit Market: Regional Overview

Region wise, the global Dental Piezoelectric Ultrasonic Units market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America shows high growth rates due to increasing demand for premium-price dental products owing to customer loyalty and improvements in Medicare and Medicaid coverage such as provision of pediatric Medicaid channels since 2014. Increasing number of cosmetic dentistry in Europe is expected to drive growth of the dental ultrasonic unit market in the region The dental infection cases are more common in in Asian and Latin American countries, increase in advanced dental treatment products, which will boost the market for dental piezoelectric ultrasonic units in Asia Pacific Region.

Dental Piezoelectric Ultrasonic Unit Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in global dental piezoelectric ultrasonic unit market are A-dec Inc., Dentsply Sirona, KaVo Dental GmbH, Cefla S.C., Planmeca, Osada, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Parkell Inc., Foshan YaYou Medical Equipment and others