TourGenie is now organizing an Educational Tour to Sikkim – An insight of Hiking in Yuksom

TourGenie is the leading IT platform for travel and tourism industry, well-known for offering exceptional tour packages for Sikkim. They are now introducing educational tour packages to Yuksom.

TourGenie is known for providing mesmerizing tour packages in the enchanted lands of Sikkim, Darjeeling, Northeast India, Bhutan, and Nepal. Their tour packages are not only designed by the experts but they also provide customized Sikkim tour packages according to your specifications. The company is now offering an insight of Yukson hiking through their educational tour packages.

During the journey from Gangtok to Yuksom, you will be able to see the Temi Tea Estate and Factory through which you can get the insight of different types of tea and its processing. Next day, the trip starts with the hike up to Dubdi Monastery, a Buddhist monastery of the Nyingma sect of Tibetan Buddhism, established in 1701.

In Yuksom, the students will be taken to Norbughang, which was established during a consecration ceremony held by three learned Lamas crowning the first Chogyal of Sikkim. Moving ahead, visit the Kathok Lake and the new monastery in Yuksom, i.e. Kartok Monastery, that flaunts its smooth red structure dotted with golden, yellow outlines and Tibetan design. During the tour, you will also be able to interact with the members of KCC at the Kanchendzonga Conservation Committee (a local CBO) office.

With this tour package, you will also be able to witness the special religious and cultural significance of Yuksom. If, planning for the next vacation. Visit TourGenie and explore the shrine of the attractive mountain peaks and charming paddy fields in Sikkim.