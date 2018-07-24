Video Content Analytics Market Overview, Top Key Players and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2021

Market Scenario:

The major growth driver of video content analytics market includes reducing reliance on physical security, growing security concerns, and demand of security products and adoption of network based video surveillance. Also, cost-performance of new edge-based video analytics DSP technologies and video analytics for business intelligence and retail sector are supporting the growth of video content analytics market.

Hence the market for Video Content Analytics Market is expected to grow above 24-25% CAGR (2015-2021). However, factors such as high system cost, privacy issues, and lack of awareness may challenge the growth of video content analytics market.

Major Key Players

ADT security (U.S.)

Avigilon corporation (U.S,)

Cisco (U.S.)

HikVision Digital (China)

Mobotix (Germany)

Verint Systems (U.S.)

Allgo Vision (India)

Bosch security system (Germany)

VCA Technology (U.K.)

Objective of Video Content Analytics Market Study:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 6 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global video content analytics market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the video content analytics market development based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by technology, application, operating spectrum, array type and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global video content analytics market.

Key Findings

North America is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period with annual revenue reaching over ~$1- 2billion by 2022 at an estimated CAGR of ~22-24% through the forecast period.

APAC with the multiple infrastructure projects and a large population requiring surveillance will be driving the region to grow at the fastest

The servers based VCA will occupy major share in the forecast period but edged based VCA are expected to grow at high CAGR from 2016 to 2021.

Edge based VCA includes the revenue generation through sales of VCA software and embedded VCA IP cameras.

Segments

Segmentation by Application: Government, Commercial, and Transport & Logistics

Segmentation by Software : Detection, Recognition, and License Plate Recognition among others.

Regional Analysis of Video Content Analytics Market:

North-America is dominating the global video content analytics market with the largest market share, and thereby accounting high market above ~37%. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at high CAGR during the forecast period 2016-2021 and expected to reach above ~USD 1 billion by 2021.

The European market for video content analytics market is expected to grow at above 20% CAGR (2016-2021).

Americas

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K

Rest of Western Europe

Asia– Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia

