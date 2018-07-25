Calcium Chloride Industry Research Report Top Key Players BJ Services Company, Occidental Chemical Corporation (OxyChem), Qingdao Huadong Calcium Producing Co. Ltd., Solvay, Tangshan Sanyou Group, TETRA Chemicals (Tetra Technologies, Inc.) and more | Analysis by MRFR till 2022

Calcium Chloride Market

Calcium Chloride Market Introduction:

Calcium Chloride Market is growing at the CAGR of 4.1% from 2016 and it is expected to continue this growth till 2022 reaching 1.49 billion. The growing demand for calcium chloride is anticipated to remain steady as it is the key chemical utilized for deicing. Its liquid form is used in deicing and dust control which accounted for 40% in the global market share of calcium chloride in 2015. The contribution of oil & gas segment in the growth of the calcium chloride market is anticipated to increase significantly due to the rising demand for the same. As it is used in completion fluids and drilling fluids. Therefore, in countries like U.S., Japan, and Canada calcium chloride is extensively used for managing the after effects of heavy snowfall.

Calcium Chloride includes deicing, dust control, gas & oil production, construction and more. The application sector accounted for 40 % in the growth of global calcium chloride market in 2014. In deicing and dust controlling the use of calcium chloride is the most as a result it has the biggest application segment in the calcium chloride market. Deicing the functional property of calcium chloride to lower freezing point of water which has tremendously increased its demand in the market. The dust control & deicing sector will contribute maximum to the growth of the market mainly due to the growing usage of deicing agents in several developed nations for over the past few years. Calcium chloride is used in concrete blends so that cement construction can set up easily and fast. Thus, the growing demand for luxurious life style and disposable income is also responsible for the growth of the global calcium chloride market. The second largest use of calcium chloride was by the construction sector in 2013. The growth of infrastructural developments along with increase government expenditure on flyovers & roads will further drive growth of the global market of calcium chloride in future.

Calcium Chloride Market Segments:

Calcium Chloride Market is majorly segmented on the basis of application which includes De-Icing & dust control, oil & gas, construction and others.

Study Objectives of Calcium Chloride Market:

Studying in detail global calcium chloride market by application and by region from present till 2022.

Identifying the market dynamics of calcium chloride by drivers, restrains, opportunities and challenges.

Analyzing various factors like value chain analysis and Porters Five Forces Model which are responsible for the growth of the calcium chloride market.

Providing record of past and predicted future revenue of market segment with respect to APAC, by North America, Europe, and other countries of the world.

Giving strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies and drawing the current competitive scenario of the market.

Tracking mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances along with new product development of each applicant of the Calcium Chloride market.

Calcium Chloride Market Intended Audience:

Manufacturers and distributors of Calcium Chloride

Suppliers and traders of Calcium Chloride

Government, associations and industrial bodies

Investors and Trade experts

Consulting in chemical experts

Calcium Chloride Market Key Players:

The major participants of this market are: BJ Services Company, Occidental Chemical Corporation (OxyChem), Qingdao Huadong Calcium Producing Co. Ltd., Solvay, Tangshan Sanyou Group, TETRA Chemicals (Tetra Technologies, Inc.), Tiger Calcium Services Inc., Ward Chemical, Weifang Haibin Chemical Co. Ltd., Weifang Taize Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Zirax Group.

Calcium Chloride Market Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific and U.S. region is expected to maintain its dominance in the global market owing to increasing domestic demand for Calcium Chloride by the chemical industry in these countries. Emerging market of China, Japan and India is expected to boost the calcium chloride market in Asia Pacific which has the largest market share with respect to the growth of the global calcium chloride market followed by Europe, Middle East and rest of the world.

