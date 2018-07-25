Distributed Energy Generation Market Is Expected to Increase to US$ 439.37 billion by 2023

The Distributed Energy Generation market was worth USD 126.67 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 439.37 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 14.82%.

Crystal Market Research adds "Distributed Energy Generation Market – 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report forecasting to 2023" reports to its database.

Industry Outlook & Trend Analysis:

In comparison with the conventional systems, DEG systems are more cost-effective, safe and eco-friendly. The DEG market is driven by escalating energy demands of consumers due to technological innovations. Additionally, the urge to restrain the increasing global warming and greenhouse gas emissions are further advancing the market development. The DEG systems are decentralized, modular & flexible. Since these stations are located close to the load they serve, the cost of energy transmission can be reduced contrasting to the conventional power stations.

Competitive Insights:

The leading players in market are E.ON SE, Capstone Turbine Corporation, Ballard Power Systems, General Electric (GE), Vestas Wind Systems A/S, SIEMENS AG, Bloom Energy and Caterpillar Power Plants. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Regional Outlook & Trend Analysis:

Owing to abundant investments made by manufacturers and government schemes for reducing carbon emissions, Europe has dominated the DEG market and is expected to hold a high demand in coming years. Due to increasing demand and lack of electricity in rural areas of developing countries in its region, Asia-Pacific will observe a substantial growth during the forecast period. North America is predicted to hold third biggest share due to increasing demand for power supply from its industrial section.

The Distributed Energy Generation Market is segmented as follows-

By Type: Combined Heat Power (CHP), Fuel cells, Hybrid Power Stations, Micro CHP, Micro turbines, Photovoltaic (PV) cells, Reciprocating engines, Small wind power plants, Micro turbines and Sterling engines

By Application: On-Grid and Off-Grid

By Region:

North America: U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe: Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy & Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia & Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America: Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, South Africa & Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa & Rest of MEA

Application Outlook & Trend Analysis:

The Distributed Energy Generation Market is categorized into On-Grid and Off-Grid on the basis of application. The On-Grid application has no storage while the Off-Grid type can store and supply electricity on demand. The On-Grid type holds a major share and has dominated the DEG market. The Off-grid systems are foreseen to have a substantial growth during forecast period due to its ability to provide electricity to remote rural areas.

Type Outlook & Trend Analysis:

Based on type, the DEG Market is fragmented as Combined Heat Power (CHP), Fuel cells, Hybrid Power Stations, Micro CHP, Micro turbines, Photovoltaic (PV) cells, reciprocating engines, small wind power plants, Micro turbines, Sterling engines or a combination of any of the above. Amongst these CHP & PV technology are major contributors to the DEG market segment followed by wind power, Micro turbines & fuel cells. With expanding interest for clean energy, the renewable resources section is foreseen to rule the DEG market in coming years.

What makes our report unique?

1) An extensive research study on the Global Distributed Energy Generation Market, and its entire ecosystem, describes the market trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities of the Distributed Energy Generation Market.

2) We provide you the longest possible market segmentation based on type of products, procedures and geography and describe the market share region wise.

3) The report gives a bird eyes view on the competitive landscape which includes mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, market strategies, and new product launches.

