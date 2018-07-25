Medical Device Packaging Market Competitive landscape By 2022

Global Medical Device Packaging Information by Material (Plastic, Paper & Paperboard and others), by Product (Pouches, Trays, Bags, Clamshell Packs and others), and Region – Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario

The key drivers for the growth of the medical device packaging market are the growing healthcare industry. There is an increased demand for such packaging by the medical device manufacturers on a large scale. The packaging industry on the other hand are seen investing heavily on various technological advancements. On the basis of product type, Pouches contributes the largest to the market, majorly due to its cost-effectiveness and infection resistant specification. Cost sensitiveness and declining healthcare costs are hampering the growth of the global medical device packaging market.

North-America contributes largely to overall market share. The global medical device packaging market size is expected to cross USD 30 Billion at CAGR of approximately 6% by 2022.

Industry Overview:

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the increased demand of flexible packaging, growing medical device market, increasing importance of packaging for medical device, increase in demand for innovative products such as child resistant and tamper evident packaging are fuelling the growth of the medical device packaging market. On the other hand, stringent government regulations may hinder the growth of the market.

The industry is facing huge pressure to decrease the cost as the end-use industries are mainly focusing towards product innovation by investing in the R&D. Companies are forming strategic alliances in order to reduce product costs. Intensifying healthcare costs may create multiple competition which will weaken the overall production and increase price sensitivity to packing cost thereby affecting medical device packaging market price trend.

Medical Device Packaging Market – Segments

For the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding; The Medical Device Packaging Market is segmented in to 3key dynamics

Segmentation By Material – Plastic, Paper & Paperboard and others

Segmentation By Product- Pouches, Trays, Bags, Clamshell Packs and others

Segmentation by Regions– Comprises regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis of Global Medical Device Packaging Market

Asian countries, especially India, China are expected to grow fastest over the forecasted period due to expansion of the healthcare industry and stricter government and non-government

Regulations to support healthcare sector. However, North America dominates the market due to advancements of medical technology and infrastructure.

Key Players

The key players of the global medical device packaging market include- Amcor Limited, Bemis Company Inc, Chesapeake Limited, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Klöckner Pentaplast Group, 3M Company, WestRock Company, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, and Oliver-Tolas.

