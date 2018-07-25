MENA Drip Irrigation Systems Market: Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic Analysis By 2020

In 2013, agriculture segment accounted for the largest share in terms of revenue in the MENA drip irrigation systems market. The demand for these systems was mainly due to the strong agriculture sector in countries such as Israel, Turkey, Iran, Egypt and others. Drip irrigation systems enable high agricultural productivity in comparison to other irrigation techniques. Thus, with rising agricultural development in MENA region, the demand for these systems is estimated to grow substantially. Furthermore, countries such as Morocco, Qatar, Sudan and others are focusing on development of their agriculture sector in order to increase their agricultural productivity.

Through this, these countries plan to reduce their dependence on food imports and achieve self-sufficiency in food production. With growing efforts for increasing domestic food production, the drip irrigation systems market in the region is predicted to witness strong growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, greenhouse production is expected to rise substantially in the coming years for production of different vegetables, fruits and other crops. Since drip irrigation systems are the most suitable form of irrigation for greenhouses, the adoption of these systems in this application is estimated to grow substantially during the forecast period.

The drip irrigation systems market in MENA region is mainly backed by the rising water scarcity and need to increase agricultural productivity in the region. The demand for drip irrigation systems is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period due to high water efficiency of these systems as compared to the conventional irrigation techniques.. In addition, drip irrigation helps in reducing the water wastage due to evaporation, as water is directly applied to the plant root. This is one of the most important advantages of these systems as compared to the sprinkler irrigation systems. Due to these advantages of drip irrigation systems, the demand for these systems is predicted to soar substantially during the forecast period.

On the basis of components, the drip irrigation systems market in MENA was dominated by the tubing segment. Currently, round tubing account for the largest share, in terms of revenue, in the MENA drip irrigation systems market. This is majorly due to high popularity of these tubing for drip irrigation systems in the region. However, due to various advantages such as high durability, resistance for wear and tear and cost effectiveness of flat tubing, the demand for this segment is predicted to rise substantially during the forecast period.

In 2013, the Middle East accounted for the largest share of around 72% in terms of revenue in the MENA drip irrigation systems market. This was largely due to the high penetration of drip irrigation systems in countries such as Israel, Turkey and Iran. Moreover, due to high water scarcity in the region, the demand for drip irrigation systems is expected to remain strong in the Middle East during the forecast period. Furthermore, North Africa is expected to witness highest growth in the adoption of drip irrigation systems during the forecast period. The high growth is expected to come from countries such as Morocco, Egypt and Sudan. The demand for drip irrigation systems in these countries is expected to be mainly supported by agriculture and greenhouses applications.

The Middle East and North Africa drip irrigation systems market shows strong competition among the existing players in the region. The market is fragmented in nature with significant number of global as well as regional players. In order to sustain competition, majority of the drip irrigation manufacturers focus on strengthening their distribution networks across the region.