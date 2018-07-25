News Factory Fortifies Its Platform and Launches New Cryptocurrency Education Lessons

Custom video content providers, News factory beefs up its platform as they enter the crypto space by adding dedicated Cryptocurrency Education lessons to its catalogue of trading video lessons for all levels, as demand for greater understanding of the technologies grows after the crypto boom.

Demand for teaching on cryptocurrencies and the blockchain technology had increased steadily. More recently, however, there has been an explosion of interest amid turbulent changes in the price of bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, and the hype around it. The increase in value in the cryptos played a large part in the increase in public interest

News Factory will offer its business clients premium educational materials and market updates tools which they as cryptocurrency brokers could offer under their own brand to their traders. The new service offers a live steam of market data, signals, news and charts alongside with an array of educational videos, courses, and eBooks.

News factory Custom Video Solutions provides fully produced, broadcast-ready programs covering financial markets, Branded Daily News, and now Cryptocurrency education lessons. These premium educational contents offer Global coverage in multiple languages, High-quality graphics and state-of-the-art studios and also tailored for audience.

Video is an effective way to establish and build brand awareness, engage with your audience, and convert viewers into leads or sales and your content strategy is lacking without making use of video content. Www.Newsfactory.co seeks to become a one stop shop for all the content a financial retail website needs and brokers now bolster their online marketing performance with the use of their services.

About News Factory

News Factory is a one of a kind production house specializing in mass production of customized news edition. They provide services for the gaming and forex industries using their worldwide coverage of talents and producers. Their company developed unique video creation technology and working process which allows them to fully customize any content using their International community of talents and creators in the field of writing, narration and acting.

For more information please visit Www.Newsfactory.co or you can send a mail to raz@newsfactory.co

