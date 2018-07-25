On Target Digital Marketing Announces Renovated Space

On Target Digital Marketing is proud to announce their newly renovated space.

Orlando, FL – On Target Digital Marketing, a leading digital marketing company in Orlando since 2005, has announced the opening of its newly renovated and expanded office space.

This expansion has been in the works since November of 2017. From an original 2,551 square feet to a nearly doubled 4,666 square feet, this space will allow On Target to present educational workshops and host networking events. It also opens the doors to continued growth. Initially having five offices, the expansion created eight total offices; the conference room count doubled from one to two as well.

“We look forward to utilizing this space to reach and connect with others in the industry and beyond,” said owner Shonte Jelneck. “Our goal is to help On Target clients engage their target consumers on a whole new level. Now, this space will permit us to do this in revolutionary new ways.”

In addition to workshop spaces, conference rooms, and offices, the expansion led way to a podcast suite. On Target helps companies tell their story through content marketing and now with audio content as well. This audio content includes professionally produced podcasts, audio interviews, and content for voice assistants.

On Target’s CEO, Tom Jelneck, says, “Consumers are embracing audio content, and I believe that this medium builds credibility, shares personality, and helps build thought leadership for brands. With our new space, we can offer audio services like never before.”

On Target offers clients a wide variety of digital marketing services, including website development, advertising, SEO, content creation, social media, and audio content. Be sure to check out their website (http://www.OnTargetWebSolutions.com) to see how they can help elevate your brand.

About On Target Digital Marketing

On Target is an Orlando based Digital Marketing Agency that helps brands stand out and rise above the noise. Through great storytelling, On Target turns companies into thought leaders. Founded in 2005 as a search engine marketing (SEO) firm, we’ve evolved into Orlando’s only agency that specializes in creating remarkable online content. If you’re looking to refresh your digital marketing strategy, call us today at (866) 998-6886 or visit our website at http://www.OnTargetWebSolutions.com.

A PR BY 1888 Press Release