SHUKR Jilbab Collection Highlight their Fashion-Forward Approach to Modern Clothing

With Western sensibilities an increasing influence in the fashion world, SHUKR Islamic Clothing has found an ideal market in helping Muslims find the style within dressing modestly.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing, a leading producer of modest and Islamic clothing for Muslims in the West, has always separated itself from competitors by offering specific and appropriate seasonal collections. One of their most popular items is their stunning range of jilbabs. A SHUKR jilbab is unique, expertly crafted with women’s needs in mind.

“Every woman likes to look beautiful, and Muslim women are no exception,” says Anas Sillwood, Managing Partner of SHUKR. “However, even when dressing for special occasions, Muslim Women like to look dignified and modest, as well as beautiful, in their clothing.”

The new jilbab range varies from elegant embellishments to full and flared skirts. From geometric designs to soft pastels to beautiful embroidery, each jilbab is uniquely designed for both comfort and style. Some pieces are subtle while others are brightly colored and stand out from any crowd. These traditional jilbabs with their western inspirations are proving to be popular among women across the world due to their versatility and modesty.

“SHUKR is inspired by the beauty if Islamic modesty, and we take pride in sharing that inspiration with the Muslim community around the world,” continues Sillwood.

SHUKR is the leading Islamic clothing company dedicated to putting faith into fashion. Launched in 2001, SHUKR Islamic Clothing was the first company to provide contemporary, modest clothing that meets the needs of Muslims and non-Muslims living in the West. SHUKR is proud to be able to serve people of all religions who find that their faith encourages them to dress modestly, without having to sacrifice style and beauty.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing’s collections can be viewed online at www.ShukrOnline.com

