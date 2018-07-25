Wireless display Market Research Depth Study and Gross Margin Analysis 2023

According to Market Research Future Analysis, the global wireless display market is estimated to generate revenue of approximately USD 5 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Key Players:

• Google, Inc. (U.S.)

• Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S.)

• Apple Inc. (U.S.)

• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

• Roku, Inc. (U.S.)

• Lattice Semiconductor (U.S.)

• NETGEAR Inc. (U.S.)

• Cavium, Inc. (U.S.)

• ctiontec Electronics, Inc. (U.S.)

• Belkin International, Inc. (U.S.)

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5056

Market Overview:

Wireless display market is estimated to exhibit high growth potential during the forecast period owing to its increasing demand across various industry verticals. Rising demand among the consumers and commercial segment for various smart devices like phones, TVs, and tablets are fuelling the growth of the wireless display market. Additionally, innovations and advancements in technology and increasing demand for on-demand entertainment services are driving the growth of the wireless display market. Also, a large number of companies have been investing a huge amount of capital in the research and development of new display technologies.

Google, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Apple Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Roku, Inc., Lattice Semiconductor, and NETGEAR Inc. are some of the leading players in the market. Lattice Semiconductor has partnered with TPCAST to deliver a wireless VR solution with WirelessHD technology from Lattice’s SiBEAM Technology Group as well as Lattice’s FPGA and ASSP products. The company focusses on offering innovative solutions and keeps up with the fast pace of the technological advancements. Increasing focus on deployment of advanced display technologies and growing demand for simplified setup and ease of connection are some of the major factors driving the growth of this market. The focus towards the promotion of implementing cloud-based technologies and due to the convenience being provided to the consumers and growing trend of digitization is another factor fueling the growth of the global wireless display market.

Segmentation:

The global wireless display market is segmented on the basis of the offering, technological protocol, and application. The application segment is further classified into consumer and commercial. The commercial segment is further classified into corporate & broadcast, digital signage, government, healthcare, education, and others. The commercial segment is expected to show a significant growth owing to the increasing adoption of different display technologies across various verticals. Also, the digital signage application is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. However, the availability of cheaper substitutes for connectivity is one major factor that could cause hindrance to the growth of global wireless display market. The cheaper hardware is preferred by users for connectivity solutions, which is hampering the market growth.

Regional Analysis:

The global wireless display market is studied in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas the Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The growth of the market in North America is attributed to the technological advancements and increased adoption of display technologies across various industry verticals.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/wireless-display-market-5056

Intended Audience

• Technology Investors

• Research/Consultancy firms

• Technology Solution Providers

• Government Bodies

• Regulatory agencies

• Corporate

• Consumer electronics product vendors

• Educational Institutes

• Medical and industrial product vendors

• Venture capitalists and start-ups

• Software solution providers

• Semiconductor component suppliers

•

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com