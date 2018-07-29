Mr. Khaled Al Badie is a Key Decision Maker in the Al Badie Group (ABG)

Dubai, Abu Dhabi, (July 07, 2018) – Mr. Khaled Al Badie is the CEO and VP of ABG (Al Badie Group), who has recently completed 12 years in the organization. He started his association with the group in 2006, although his father Mr. Khalid Mohammed Bin Juan AL Badie has a longer relationship with ABG – being the Director and Deputy Chairman of Al Ain Ahlia Insurance Company, a sister concern of the group.

Mr. Khaled is the oldest of the sons of Mr. Mohammed Jouan Al Badie. A graduate from the George Washington University, he has played a key role in the success of the group in the last 12 years. He started his career with the National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD).

After joining the Al Badie Group, he quickly rose through the ranks. At present, he is with the Al Badie Travel Agency as Managing Director, with the Al Ain Al Ahlia Insurance Company as Vice Chairman and a chairperson in the Finance & Investment Committee, Projects Owners Committee and Investment committee.

He is a top decision maker in many of the leading insurance, travel and financial units of ABG. Badie is in charge of many decision-making positions in the group.

About Mr. Khaled Al Badie:

