3D Laparoscopy Market Foreseen to Strike upto 2025

Laparoscopy is a diagnostic procedure used to observe the abdominal section of a body. The procedure is carried out with an instrument called laparoscope, which is a long tube with high intensity light and a camera at the front. The tube is inserted through a small incision made on the body surface. As the tube moves along, the camera attached sends images of the internal abdominal wall to a video monitor. The emergence of the 3D technology in the laparoscopy procedure has revolutionized the medical diagnostic testing process. 3D laparoscopy is characterized as a technique in which 3D images of the internal body structures are obtained.

Rising demand for a precise and superior quality of diagnostic tools and increasing usage of the laparoscopic technique worldwide are few of the drivers which are anticipated to boost the global 3D laparoscopy market during the forecast period. However, poor image quality obtained by the 3D technology and lack of awareness about 3D laparoscopic instruments are expected to restrain the market growth for 3D laparoscopy during the forecast period.

Globally, the 3D laparoscopy market has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, and end-user. Based on the product type, the global 3D laparoscopy market is divided into laparoscopes, trocars, insufflation devices, direct energy devices, closure devices, hand instruments, accessories, and others. The direct energy devices segment is projected to expand at a fast CAGR during the forecast period, which is attributed to the rising demand for minimally invasive surgical devices and the introduction of robot-assisted laparoscopic techniques. The closure devices and direct energy devices accounted for the highest market revenue in 2016 owing to the technological advancements of the 3D laparoscopy market and growth in the health care sector in the countries of Asia. The direct energy devices segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to better quality of the output images and decrease in manual mistakes made by physicians.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into gynecological surgery, general surgery, bariatric surgery, colorectal surgery, urological surgery, and others. The bariatric surgery segment accounted for the highest market revenue in 2016 owing to clinically efficient technology and better visualization of the internal wall of organs. Increasing demand for multifunctional devices and rapid advancement of 3D technology in medical diagnostics are major factors which are anticipated to propel the market growth of the bariatric surgery and general surgery segments during the forecast period. Based on end-user, the market is divided into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospitals segment dominated the market in 2016 due to availability of trained and qualified physicians and rise in prevalence of gastrointestinal and gynecological disorders. Improved reimbursement policy is a major factor which is expected to boost the market growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global 3D laparoscopy market is distributed over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The North America market generated the highest market revenue in 2016 owing to rise in per capita expenditure of the population in the health care sector and high adoption rate of the 3D technology by physicians. Rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures with technologically advanced diagnostic tools is a major factor for the estimated high growth rate of the Asia Pacific market during the forecast period. However, North America is expected to continue to dominate the global 3D laparoscopy market during the forecast period owing to rise in investments by public and private players in the health care sector.

The prominent players operating in the global 3D laparoscopy market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Group Incorporated, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Intuitive Surgical Inc., KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Olympus Corporation, and Pridex.

