All Flash Array Market Pegged to Expand Robustly During 2017-2027

All Flash Array Market: Introduction

All-flash arrays are known to provide advanced data management services that are beyond the scope of spinning media. They consume less power and produce less heat. Thus, they do not need as much cooling as standard hard disk drives. Therefore, the need for air conditioning in data centers is reduced. All-flash arrays come incorporated with all the advanced features that an enterprise might need. Some of these features include replication, snapshots and data reduplication.

All Flash array is more expensive than spinning disk, but the development of multi-level cell flash has lowered the price of solid state drives. Multi-level cell flash is slower and less durable than single-level cell flash, but companies have developed software that improves its wear levels to the point where multi-level cell is acceptable for enterprise applications. Single-level cell flash still remains the choice for applications with the highest input/output requirements, however.

All Flash Array Market: Drivers and Challenges

Few of the all flash array market drivers are that they are easy to manage, hence there are no restrictions on the way logical volumes are created. All flash arrays are physically smaller in size, and thus the overall rack count is smaller. In addition to this, all flash arrays are easy to install and maintain, which reduces the maintenance cost for the enterprise. Also, all flash arrays transfer data at a much faster rate in comparison to other hard disk drives; which is another major driving factor of all flash array market.

Few of the challenges faced by the all flash array market are that during an unexpected drive failure, it would become more difficult to recover data than with standard disks. Hence, proper backup and mitigation plans should be made by the enterprises. Further, all-flash arrays cost a bit more, simply because flash is costlier than spinning media.

All Flash Array Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of storage system:

Direct-attached storage

Network-attached storage

Cloud storage

Unified storage

Storage area network

Software-defined storage

Segmentation on the basis of enterprise:

SMEs

Large scale Enterprises

Segmentation on the basis of vertical:

BFSI

IT & Telecommunications

Government & Defense

Transportation

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Energy & Utilities

Others

All Flash Array Market: Key Market Players

Few of the companies in all flash arraymarket are: IBM Corporation, NetApp, Inc., Kaminario, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., EMC Corporation, Seagate Technology LLC, SanDisk Corporation and Pure Storage, Inc. These companies are focused towards innovating and updating their existing product offerings in order to increase their market share in all flash array market.

All Flash Array Market: Regional Overview

All Flash Arraymarket is currently dominated by North America region owing to technological advancements in this region. Europe all flash array market follows next as various end user industry verticals are realizing the importance of all flash array. Asia Pacific all flash array market is growing at a comparatively high rate owing to enterprises realizing the importance of all flash array.