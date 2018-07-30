Cloud computing benefits and advantages

What is cloud computing?

cloud computing is a broad – ranging and still developing set of technologies .It is for delivering information that provide flexible use of virtual servers , management services and massive scalability. In cloud computing no need to put high investment in hardware .and the important thing is cloud based apps are cost less to access that just open the browser, log in, customize the app and start using it. Cloud based platforms are almost widespread. Three types of cloud services are

1) Infrastructure as a service

2) Software as a service

3) Platform as a service

Advantages and benefits of cloud computing?

Cloud computing provides a simple way to access database, servers and application services over a internet.

1) Trade capital expense for variable expense

2) Benefit from massive economies of sale

3) Stop guessing capacity

4) Increase speed and agility

5) Stop spending money on running and maintain data centers

6) go global in minutes

The most common benefits are increased collaboration, work from anywhere, document control, flexibility and disaster recovery.

What are types of deployment model?

Private cloud (owned by a single organization), public cloud (is publically accessible owned by a third party cloud provider), hybrid cloud (It compressed of two or more deployment models), community cloud (it’s like public cloud it owned by a third party cloud provider)

