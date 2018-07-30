eClinical Solutions Market : Size, Industry Share, Growth, Analysis And Forecast Report By 2025

July 30, 2018 Tech 0

This report studies the global eClinical Solutions market, analyzes and researches the eClinical Solutions development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

  • IBM Watson Health (US)
  • Oracle Corporation (US)
  • Medidata Solutions Inc. (US)
  • BioClinica (US)
  • DATATRAK International, Inc. (US)
  • PAREXEL International Corporation (US)
  • CRF Health (US)
  • ERT (US)
  • eClinical Solutions (US)
  • OmniComm Systems Inc. (US)

Request A Sample Copy of This Report at: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-eclinical-solutions-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025/request-sample

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

  • United States
  • EU
  • Japan
  • China
  • India
  • Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

  • ECOA
  • EDC & CDMS
  • Clinical analytics platforms
  • Clinical data integration platforms
  • Safety solutions
  • CTMS
  • RTSM
  • eTMF

Browse Full Research Report with TOC on https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-eclinical-solutions-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

Market segment by Application, eClinical Solutions can be split into

  • Hospitals
  • CROs
  • Academic institutes
  • Pharma & Biotech Organizations
  • Medical Device Manufacturers

About Radiant Insights
Radiant Insights is a platform for companies looking to meet their market research and business intelligence requirements. We assist and facilitate organizations and individuals procure market research reports, helping them in the decision making process. We have a comprehensive collection of reports, covering over 40 key industries and a host of micro markets. In addition to over extensive database of reports, our experienced research coordinators also offer a host of ancillary services such as, research partnerships/ tie-ups and customized research solutions.

Media Contact:
Michelle Thoras
201 Spear Street 1100,
Suite 3036, San Francisco,
CA 94105, United States
Tel: 1-415-349-0054
Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744
Mail: sales@radiantinsights.com

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*