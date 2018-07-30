Global Blockchain Technology Market to reach USD 51045.4 million by 2025 | CAGR:81.2%

New York 1 June 2018, As per the new research study conducted by Bizwit Research & Consulting, Global Blockchain Technology industry is poised to raise USD 51045.4 million by 2025. The driving factor for Blockchain Technology market is One of the latest trends gaining traction the advent of artificial intelligence (AI). BT powered by AI is the most advanced IT development taking place in the blockchain and cryptocurrency market. AI is providing several features to manage decentralized monetary systems. AI algorithms should be used to predict the value of bitcoins, which can help bitcoin traders to handle bitcoin transactions, it will also help the customers to have an easy access to a comparative information and will allow many investors to get better informed before deciding about their financial plans. This, in turn, will strike growth in the global BT market during the forecast period. To view the summary or to request a sample copy of this report, please click the link mentioned below:

Global Blockchain Technology Market Size Estimates, By Application (Payments, Exchanges, Smart contracts, Documentation, Digital identity, Supply chain management, Governance, risk and compliance management, Others), By Provider (Application and solution provider, Middleware provider, Infrastructure and protocol provider), By Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises) By Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Media and Entertainment, Transportation and logistics, Real estate, IT and telecommunications, Travel and hospitality, Retail and eCommerce, Healthcare and life sciences, Government and public sector) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World) 2017-2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Accenture, Deloitte, Capgemini, Cognizant, Infosys, Tata Communication Services, Virtus Polaris, Wipro New product launches, acquisitions, and mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. Additionally, the fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customer’s requirements.

Key findings of the study:

The North America region estimated for dominating the Blockchain Technology market during the forecast period.

The North America region will be the highest growing segment with respect to geographical segmentation by around XX%

Asia Pacific Blockchain Technology market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Bizwit Research & Consulting LLP has considered the following segments for the study:

By Application

Payments

Exchanges

Smart contracts

Documentation

Digital identity

Supply chain management

Governance, risk and compliance management

Others (digital voting and content storage management)

By Provider

Application and solution provider

Middleware provider

Infrastructure and protocol provider

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

By Industry Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Media and entertainment

Transportation and logistics

Real estate

IT and telecommunications

Travel and hospitality

Retail and eCommerce

Healthcare and life sciences

Government and public sector

Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

