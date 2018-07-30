Orthopedic Splints Treatment Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast Upto 2023

A research study titled, “Orthopedic Splints Market by application, product and end users- global industry analysis and forecast to 2023” published by crystal market research.

Competitive Outlook-

The leading players in the market are Stryker Corporation, NuVasive Inc, BSN medical GmbH, DePuy Synthes Companies, Globus Medical Inc, Smith & Nephew, Össur, Wright Medical Group Inc and 3M. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Market Highlights-

The global Orthopedic Splints market has encountered substantial development in the recent years and is foreseen to witness significant development in the upcoming years. Splints are medicinal devices that are used to immobilize the injured or damaged bones, to improve the recuperating rate. These devices bolster the muscle and bones and diminish pain and swelling. Splints are known as non-circumferential devices. It can be useful for specific fractures, delicate tissue sprains or tendon wounds, or injuries that require orthopaedic treatment. A splint might be static, not permitting movement, or dynamic, permitting controlled movement.

Market Segmentation- Orthopedic Splints Market

By Application:

Lower extremity splints

Upper extremity splints

Spinal splints

By Product:

Plaster splints

Fiberglass splints

Splinting tools and accessories

Other Splints (Polyester, Neoprene, Plastic, Metal, etc.)

By End User:

Outpatient centres

Hospitals

Others

Orthopedic Splints Market – By Region:

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Drivers and Restraints

The market is driven by the expanding number of musculoskeletal issues and bone fractures. According to estimates, around 126.6 million Americans were experiencing some sort of musculoskeletal issue in 2015. With such immense sickness trouble, the use of splints is foreseen to increase amid the conjecture years. The expanding obese populace and aged populace is another factor driving the market. Most times, individuals favour self-prescribing for musculoskeletal swelling and pains. This for the most part includes the usage of pain relief ointments and pain killers. Such factors perhaps influence the development of the market.

Regional Outlook –

North America was the biggest territorial market in 2014. The rising commonness rate of GI issue and colorectal cancer combined with cutting edge healthcare foundation, the existence of good repayment arrangements and expanding demand for minimally invasive endoscopy by patients are a few elements anticipated that would drive local market development over the gauge time frame. Then again, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to develop at a lucrative rate over the estimate time frame attributable to expanding patient awareness levels.

