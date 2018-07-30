Deal, Kent: Deal Quarterdeck, one of the seaside restaurants in Deal?, announced a special menu for the summer. The restaurant features a view of the seafront of the town. Their seafood specialty is complemented by a wide range of non-seafood options including vegetarian meals. Their seafood selection includes a variety of dishes with daily specials included. The restaurant has started offering its summer menu and this will be available on weekdays and weekends. Patrons will be able to choose from exclusive starters, main courses, and desserts for the entirety of the summer.

The new options found on the summer menu include:

Starter: Chilled Crab Gazpacho

Starter: Chicken Liver Pate, Apple Chutney, Melba Toast and Dressed Leaves

Vegetarian Starter: Baked Goat’s cheese Served with a Beetroot and Pesto Salad

Main Course: Grilled Whole Lemon Sole, Served with New Potatoes and Salad

Main Course: Lemon and Cracked Black Pepper Chicken Served over Fennel and Apple Coleslaw

Vegetarian Main Course: Wild Mushroom Risotto with Rocket and Parmesan Foam

The summer menu also includes familiar desserts with certain modifications for the season:

Raspberry Eton Mess Parfait Served with White Chocolate Sauce

Lemon Posset and Homemade Shortbread Biscuits

Dark Chocolate Mousse Served with Honeycombe Ice Cream

Deal Quarterdeck is considered to be one of the best restaurants in Deal? according to many top lists. Numerous reviews and testimonials from patrons echo this. ” It is definitely one of the best places to go to, summer or not if you want delicious seafood and vegetarian food,” said Ellie Short who is a local. The restaurant is also a destination for many tourists that come to the area. Mohammed King traveled all the way from Willenhall to try the delicacies in the restaurant saying, “[I heard] about the restaurant from one of my clients. [The] food is great, but the staff is even better.” Joel Douglas from Kent said, ” Actually, I have eaten at another one of their restaurants in Kent.” Douglas was talking about Dover Esplanade which, along with Hythe Promenade and Deal Quarterdeck, make up the list of restaurants under the Hythe Bay Seafood Restaurant banner.

Deal Quarterdeck has also been praised by its own staff due to the “unique experience being a part of the team,” according to Stephanie Peterson, one of the managers. “Everyone in the team actually gets to share the pool [of tips and gratuities] whether you are a cleaner, a [kitchen] porter or the head chef,” Peterson added.

About Hythe Bay: Hythe Bay Seafood Restaurant and Bar is the parent company three restaurants which all have 5-star rating with the local authorities. It was founded by Turrloo Parrett who was also in charge of building up the Eastwell Manor Country House and Spa at Ashford which is considered to be one of the most prestigious in the area. Each restaurant offers a selection of food and wine that are chosen by the head chef.

