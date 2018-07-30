Tumor Ablation Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2018-2023)

The report “Tumor Ablation Market by Technology (Radiofrequency Ablation Devices, Microwave Ablation Devices, Cryoablation Devices and other Ablation Devices) by Treatment (Surgical Ablation, Laparoscopic Ablation and Percutaneous Ablation) by Application (Liver Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostrate Metastasis and other cancer) – Forecast to 2022”, The Tumor Ablation Market is expected to reach USD 681.79 Million by 2021 from an estimated USD 375 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 12.5%. Tumor ablation could be a minimally invasive, image-guided treatment procedure that’s wont to destroy cancer cells within the chest, lung, and liver. The horrific increase within the incidence of cancer and, notably, the rising prevalence of growth in humans. The continual advancements in ablation technology, resulting in the accrued development of latest and innovative merchandise that square measure the safe, efficient, and have stripped aspect effects, are boosting the expansion of the world marketplace for growth ablation considerably.

By Technology, the Radiofrequency Ablation Devices segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2016

On the basis of Technology, the Tumor Ablation Market has been segmented into Radiofrequency Ablation Devices, Microwave Ablation Devices, Cry ablation Devices and other Ablation Devices. In 2016, the Radiofrequency Ablation Devices phase accounted for the most important share of the worldwide growth Ablation Market. Growth during this phase is principally driven by the convenience of treatment, efficiency, and safety. On the opposite hand Microwave Ablation Devices phase is predicted to grow its market with a high CAGR within the forecast amount.

On the basis of treatment, the Tumor Ablation Market has been segmented into Surgical Ablation, Laparoscopic Ablation and Percutaneous Ablation. On the basis of process, the Tumor Ablation Market has been segmented into library preparation, sequencing and data analysis.

North America dominated the market in 2016

North America contributed the major share of the Tumor Ablation Market in 2016, which is followed by Europe. The large share of the North American Tumor Ablation Market can be attributed to the growth in awareness towards cancer and other diseases.

The various players in the Genomics market include Medtronic Plc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Angiodynamics, Mermaid Medical, HealthTronics, Galil Medical Inc., EDAP TMS S.A., SonaCare Medical, Misonix, Inc. and Neuwave Medical, Inc.

