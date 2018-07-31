DNA Sequencing Market – Globally Market Size, Analysis, Share, Research, Growth

Namely DNA Sequencing Market Report has Been Published by Market Research Future Which Covers All the Geographical Locations with Demand, Trend Analysis with near about Forecasted results and Also Covers the Market Expectations.

Market Synopsis of Global DNA Sequencing Market:

DNA is composed of repeated units of four bases adenine, guanine, cytosine, and thymine. DNA sequencing involves determining the precise nucleotides order in a DNA molecule.

The drivers of the DNA sequencing market involves rise in adoption of precision medicine, growth in complimentary industries and applications such as biotechnology, forensic biology, virology and molecular biology. Projects such as human genome project and the growing adoption of genetics for livestock and agriculture research is providing new avenues for the market.

Technological drivers such as next generation sequencing (NGS) is the future of sequencing owing to its ability to measures real time nucleotides addition to a DNA molecule. Next generation sequencing finds extensive use in cancer research due to its advantages over traditional genomic analysis methods such as low cost, high accuracy, speed, and precision, low sample requirements. Development of the DNA field-effect transistor (DNAFET) is opening up another vista for the market. DNAFET uses field-effect exploiting the partial charges of DNA molecules which functions as a biosensor. DNAFET measures charge distribution on complementary DNA strands, and converts them into current transport through the semiconductor transducer.

The restraints include high cost of development and maintenance, nascent state of the technology, concerns about data safety, ethical considerations and others.

Key players of Global DNA Sequencing Market:

Perkin Elmer, Roche Holdings AG, Siemens AG, Agilent Technologies Inc., Genia Corporation, Oxford Nanopore technologies, Illumina, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Pacific Biosciences, Johnson & Johnson, Deep Genomics, Inc., Life Technologies, Illumina, Eppendorf, Tecan, and Thermo Scientific, Hamilton Thorne Biosciences, General Electric Company, Siemens Healthineers GmbH, Myriad Genetics, Bayer Corporation, Beckman Coulter and others.

Segments:

The global DNA sequencing market is segmented on the basis of devices, process, technology, applications, end users and regions so as to gain an accurate assessment of the market.

Based on the types, the market has been segmented as instruments, consumables and others. The instruments is sub segmented into sequencers, bioreactors, and others. The consumables is sub segmented into reagents and chemicals, laboratory wares, and other.

Based on the process the market has been segmented into sample preparation, sequencing, data analysis, and others.

Based on the technology, the market has been segmented as chain terminator DNA sequencing, next generation DNA sequencing, and others.

Based on the application, the market has been segmented as diagnostics, drug discovery, precision medicine, livestock research, agriculture research, and others.

Based on the technique, the market has been segmented as ion semiconductor sequencing, pyro-sequencing, synthesis sequencing (SBS), ligation sequencing, single molecule real time sequencing (SMRT), chain termination sequencing, Nano pore sequencing and others.

Based on the end users, the market has been segmented as hospitals and clinics, forensics, genomics and livestock’s, academics and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, and others.

Based on the regions, the market has been segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa and rest of the world.

Regional Analysis:

U.S. accounts for the largest market share of the global DNA sequencing market share owing to faster adoption of latest technology, large buying power and presence of global players like Perkin Elmer, Thermo Scientific and others. Europe region is led by Germany, U.K. and France owing to their advanced economies. Germany especially has a large medical devices industry which is benefiting the market. The developed regions are expected to maintain their hegemony over the near future owing to the larger demand and research and development ecologies. Asia pacific region is projected to be the fastest region led by Japan, South Korea, China and India. The Middle East and Africa market is expected to generate low growth which will be skewed in favor of the gulf nations particularly Saudi Arabia and UAE. The poor regions of Africa is expected to be a laggard due to poor economic and political conditions.

