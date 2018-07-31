Glaucoma Treatment Market 2018 – Opportunity, Driving Trends and deep study 2023

Market Scenario:

Glaucoma is a disease characterized by fluid builds up in the front part of your eye which results in damages to the eye’s optic nerve which may lead to blindness if left untreated. Open angle glaucoma (OAG) is the most common type of glaucoma followed by closed angle glaucoma (CAG) and these two account for greater than 50% of glaucoma cases. According to World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, Glaucoma is the second most common cause of blindness worldwide after cataract.

The market for glaucoma is increasing at an impressive rate primarily driven by the growing number of geriatrics. Older population has higher risk of developing glaucoma although other age groups may be affected. Other high risk groups include diabetics and those with a family history of glaucoma. The other market driving factors are increasing awareness, growing healthcare expenditure and screening etc.

The product development strategies have been very impressive with the surgery option. The last decade has seen impressive additions to the surgery options such as laser therapy, photodynamic therapy etc. The market constraints are excellent efficacy and efficiency of present drugs especially prostaglandin analogs and carbonic anhydrase inhibitors, which has set the bar for a new therapy extremely high and the loss of patent protection on the major drugs used to treat glaucoma.

Taking all factors into consideration, we expect the Asia Pacific glaucoma treatment market to reach around $ 888.94 million in 2023 from $576.0 million in 2017, by the end of the forecast period at a CAGR of ~ 7.5 %. While the glaucoma drug market will grow by a flat CAGR of 2.1% the glaucoma surgery market is poised for an explosive CAGR of 18.5 %.

Key Players for Asia-Pacific Glaucoma Treatment Market:

Some of the key players in this market are: Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Allergan, Merck & Co., Ocular Therapeutix Inc, pSivida Corp, Icon Bioscience Inc, Amorphex Therapeutics LLC., Ellex, Quantel, Lumenis, and Lightmed among others.

Segments:

Asia-Pacific Glaucoma Treatment Market has been segmented on the basis of disease indication which comprises Closed Angle Glaucoma (CAG), open angle glaucoma (OAG), secondary glaucoma, congenital glaucoma and other. On the basis of drug class; market is segmented into prostaglandin analogs (PGAS), alpha agonist, beta blockers, cholinergic drugs, carbonic anhydrase inhibitors, and others. On the basis of surgery; market is segmented into laser iridotomy, laser trabeculoplasty, aqueous shunt surgery and peripheral iridectomy. On the basis of end users; market is segmented into hospitals and home users.

Regional Analysis of Asia-Pacific Glaucoma Treatment Market:

The healthcare sector of Asia Pacific varies immensely by countries. However the Asia Pacific region has lower public sector expenditure and most treatments involve out of pocket expenditure. Further the eye care has been a neglected segment especially in the poor countries of Asia Pacific region. Japan and South Korea are the leading markets while China will be the fastest growing due to rising healthcare expenditure and faster economic growth. Also the presence of strong generics especially in nations like India will lead to volume growth of anti-glaucoma drugs. The surgery market however will see fastest growth in Japan as compared to developing parts of Asia Pacific.

