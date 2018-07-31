Same-Day Delivery Service – A Must For Retailers

Yalla Pickup

Al Marabea Street

6009 Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Telephone: +971 50 701 3431

Consumer expectations are changing rapidly as they look for quicker delivery options when it comes to making purchases online. In turn, retailers should consider offering multiple delivery options, one being same day delivery service.

Retailers may find offering same day delivery service slightly daunting. However, customers want instant gratification and convenience. If they purchase something from a retailer, they expect it to be delivered without delay. And while retailers may be concerned about costs being higher with same day delivery service, it is a proven idea that multiple delivery options often leads to an increase in sales volume. The increase is usually netted not just from current customers but also new and potential consumers who respond to quick action.

Traditional delivery usually takes between 3-5 days to reach its destination. If a customer is in need of an item, this option will instantly turn them off and instead go in search of a more effective service. With traditional delivery they are given the option of thinking twice about their purchasing decision. Some may get cold feet, while others wouldn’t want to wait for that many days. With instant gratification, retailers reduce the choice of options and minimize the effects of competition in their shopping decisions. This will likely help increase conversion rates.

Retailers face plenty of competition in the modern world and providing fast delivery will give retailers the edge to push out the competition. Give consumers more than one delivery option. This is to show that their convenience and requirements are prioritized by the retailer. Consumers will feel like their needs are being met and as a result will increase their business with the retailer.

When consumers are offered same day delivery, they might spend a little bit extra on their purchases. History has proven that same day delivery prompts consumers to spend more because it offers them the satisfaction of not having to wait for more than a few hours to receive their purchase. If a shopper, for instance wants to purchase a clothing item they would like to wear that evening, they will look for retailers that offer same day delivery services.

The value of this premise is simple, consumers want the quickest and most convenient way to have their purchases and for it to be delivered on time. This makes it necessary for retailers to consider providing the option of same-day delivery and pickup truck service in Dubai can do just that. Retailers shouldn’t fret about costs involved in same day delivery because it leads to a customer base that keeps growing which in turn leads to increased conversion. What retailers should focus on instead is getting a trustworthy and reliable transportation service in Dubai to carry out their pickup deliveries in an efficient and effective manner.

The Head of Yalla Pickup stated that, “We want to simplify people’s lives. We offer smart transportation solutions that work well for the consumer and retailer. Our pickups are timely and we take away the stress and anxiety that usually accompanies moving and shifting. Our clients can order any size pickup truck and we also offer easy payment methods”.

About Us

Yalla Pickup offers tailor made, superior value and premium transportation services to meet the needs of individuals and businesses. With extensive experience and knowledge in the industry Yalla Pickup sets a distinctive standard for service delivery. For more information visit https://www.yalla-pickup.com/