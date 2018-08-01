How Can Care Dental Platinum Dentist for Nervous Patients in London Help?

Multiple factors can contribute to dental anxiety and an experienced dentist for nervous patients such as Care Dental Platinum can help overcome them.

Broadly speaking, dental anxiety can be managed and contained by various interventions involving the establishment of a good relationship between the patient and the Care Dental Platinum dentist for nervous patients.

Care Dental Platinum dentist for nervous patients in London appreciates that dental fear is a very frail psychological condition and can be triggered by many factors such as bad dental experiences and fear of dental equipment (i.e. needles, drill), the dental environment, the attitude of the staff; even the smells in the dental surgery can trigger a phobic reaction. It is the dentist’s responsibility to make the patient feel at ease throughout the procedure and this can be achieved with cognitive interventions and sedation dentistry.

Building Trust

The first thing that a phobic patient will want to hear from their Care Dental Platinum dentist for nervous patients is that everything is under control. Building a solid relationship between the patient and the Care Dental Platinum dentist for nervous patients is a prerequisite for effective dental treatment. However, this relationship should always be based on two-way communication.

Care Dental Platinum dentist for nervous patients should gradually gain the trust of the patient and make time to listen to their fears and concerns. Furthermore, patients are encouraged to ask questions about the procedure and should be kept adequately informed throughout the treatment.

Knowing what will happen in advance will build good rapport and increase the patient’s confidence in the Care Dental Platinum dentist for nervous patients.

Sedation

Dental sedation can be a very personal affair, since no patient is the same. Depending on the severity of their dental phobia, most patients can choose from different sedative techniques. Care Dental Platinum dentist for nervous patients offers an award-winning, patented sedation option — Enjoyable Dentistry Technique™. This technique is made of inhalation sedation (70% oxygen, 30% nitrous oxide), visual stimulants and pain-free dental equipment. Sedation is administered under the supervision of Dr. Bashar Al-Naher, the lead dentist for nervous patients at Care Dental Platinum.

