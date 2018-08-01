Medical Device 3D Printing Market Share Analysis Report 2023

3D printing is a technique that creates a three-dimensional item through constructing successive layers of raw material. Every new layer is attached to the previous one until the object is entire. Gadgets are made from a digital 3D record, consisting of a computer-aided layout (CAD) drawing or a Magnetic Resonance photograph (MRI).

The power of 3D printing permits designers to make changes without difficulty to set up extra system or tools. It additionally helps producers to create devices matched to a patient’s anatomy (patient-innate devices) or devices with very complex internal systems. Those abilities have sparked huge application in the 3D printing of scientific gadgets and other products, inclusive of food, personalized gadgets, and automotive components.

Global Medical Device 3D Printing market is estimated at USD 1480.72 Million in 2018 and is poised to reach USD 5595.77 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 30.46%

Key trends and restrains

The 3D printing technology caters to the rising demands of customized hospital therapy by way of imparting custom designed scientific devices based totally on personal desires. Similarly, it permits surgeons to plot surgical procedures, which in flip enables to lessen the operative risks involved at some stage in complex tactics, the risk of infection, and reduce the duration of anesthesia exposure. This will allow patients to get better, faster and reduced duration at the health center. Furthermore, there has been revolutionized preclinical drug testing by facilitating them on 3D produced organs as it opens the opportunity for animal testing. The recent development and innovation of the 3D printing of capsules have opened new avenues in the pharmaceutical industry.

This market is predicted to witness a considerable upthrust in the course of the forecast duration as a result of the several technological improvements in this zone. Further, augmented R&D investments, rapidly expanding customer base, growing scope of biomedical applications, and great research and improvement activities at the educational and industrial level have fueled the market growth. Moreover, collaborations among academic establishments and agencies to boost up the technique of product development have supplemented the market increase. But, the absence of a dependent regulatory framework, adverse repayment rules, high costs related to printers, copyright & patent infringement issues, biocompatibility issues of 3-D printed scientific devices, and limited technical know-how hampers the growth of the market.

Demographically

The global medical device 3D printing market is demographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the market contributing more than half of the total market revenue along with the Europe region.

Some of the major companies operating in the 3D printing industry with significant presence in medical equipment domain are 3D Systems Corporation (U.S.), Stratasys Ltd., Renishaw plc (U.K.), EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems (Germany), EnvisionTEC GmbH (Germany), Materialise NV (Belgium), Arcam AB (Sweden), 3T RPD, Ltd. (U.K.), Prodways(France) and Concept Laser GmbH (Germany).

