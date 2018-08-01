Oil and Gas Pipeline Corrosion Prevention Market Research 2024: Region Wise Analysis of Top Players in Market by its Types and Application

The vast rise in population and

industrial activities in the past few years, especially across

developing economies such as India, China, Indonesia, and Brazil, have

led to a significant rise in demand for energy. This factor has had a

significant positive impact on oil and gas exploration and production

activities globally, while also substantially increasing the need for

transportation/supply infrastructure. Pipelines being one of the

cheapest and most convenient means of supplying oil and gas products

such as natural gas, crude oil, and several varieties of refined or

intermediate products, their network is expanding at an encouraging pace

globally.

This report on the global oil and gas pipeline corrosion market

gives an overview of the market that deals with the various products,

techniques, and all key aspects concerned with the prevention of

corrosion of oil and gas pipelines. The report presents a detailed

overview of the present state of the market and includes forecasts about

the growth prospects of the market and its key segments over the period

between 2016 and 2024.

Vast quantitative and qualitative data

about the market and its segment, gathered with the help of detailed

primary and secondary research methodologies, provide a solid basis for

examining the market’s present state. Analysis of key trends of the past

and present years, drivers, restraints, regulatory scenario, and

competitive landscape, with the help of industry-standard analytical

tools and inputs from industry experts, allow a reliable overview of the

market’s future growth prospects.

Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Corrosion Prevention Market: Trends and Opportunities

The concerns regarding costly leakages of

oil and gas, impact of interruptions in supply on consumer relations

and convenience, and the immense monetary losses that pipeline corrosion

can cost by hampering the operations of an oil and gas infrastructure

highly dependent on pipelines are the key factors driving the market.

The continuously expanding network of oil and gas supply pipelines

across developing economies such as countries in Asia Pacific, Latin

America, and Africa has also led to significant traction in the field of

oil and gas pipeline corrosion prevention services and products.

The offshore oil and gas exploration and

production industry could prove to be an area with high return on

investment owing to the rising focus on offshore drilling in the face of

shrinking reserves across conventional sites. The increased adoption of

monitoring and sensing technologies to enable the remote examination of

internal corrosion of oil and gas pipelines has also emerged as a key

trend in the global market.

Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Corrosion Prevention Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

On the basis of geography, the global gas

pipeline corrosion prevention market can be segmented into North

America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East and Africa. Home to some

of the world’s largest oil and gas producing nations, Middle East is one

of the key markets for oil and gas pipeline corrosion prevention

operations. North America also accounts for a significant share in the

overall market and is expected to lead to significant growth

opportunities for the market in the next few years.

The recent boost in shale gas production

in the U.S. will be key to the North America market’s growth over the

report’s forecast period. In Africa, the market for oil and gas pipeline

corrosion prevention will be driven by the recent oil and gas

discoveries. Rising demand for oil and gas owing to the rapidly

expanding population and encouraging pace of industrialization will

bolster the market in Asia Pacific.