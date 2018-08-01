The Reye’s Syndrome Market Report Offers Growth Prospects by 2023

The global market for Reye’s syndrome is estimated to grow at an approximate CAGR of 7.20% from 2017 to 2023. Reye’s syndrome is a rare but serious illness that causes swelling in the liver and brain. The disease is most prevalent in the adolescent population who are recovering from a viral infection such as chickenpox and the flu. Few symptoms of the disease are inclusive of diarrhea, rapid breathing, seizures, and others. Application of aspirin in the treatment procedures of the viral infections is linked with the disease. Increasing prevalence of influenza and teenage population are the major drivers of the market growth. According to the 2015-2016 Influenza Burden Estimates of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 9.2-35.6 million cases of influenza led to 140,000-710,000 hospitalizations and caused 12,000- 56,000 deaths annually since 2010. Moreover, according to the Child Trends, the number of children under 18 years of age is projected to increase from 74.1 million to 78.2 million by 2040. Additionally, increasing per capita healthcare expenditure and developing biotechnology & pharmaceutical sector within the developing economies across the world are estimated to fuel the market growth during the forecasted period. However, lack of awareness and limited treatment options may restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

The global Reye’s syndrome market is segmented on the basis of diagnosis, treatment and end users.

On the basis of the diagnosis, the market is segmented into tests, biopsy, imaging, and others. The test segment is sub-segmented into blood tests, urine tests, and others. The biopsy segment is sub-segmented into liver biopsy, skin biopsy, and others. The imaging segment is sub-segmented into computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), and others.

On the basis of the treatment, the market is categorized into electrolytes and fluids, corticosteroids, ammonia detoxicants, insulin, and others.

On the basis of the end users, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, research laboratories, diagnostic centers, and others.

The Americas hold the major share of the global Reye’s syndrome market. The presence of a well-developed healthcare sector, rising healthcare expenditures, and growing adolescent population are the major drivers of the market growth within the region.

Europe holds the second largest market for Reye’s syndrome. Availability of funds for research and government support for research & development are the major drives for the growth of the market within the region.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region for the market due to the presence of continuously developing economies. Moreover, growing the pharmaceutical sector and expanding healthcare sector is estimated to drive the market growth within the region.

On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa has the least share of the global Reye’s syndrome market. Presence of poor economies and stringent government policies, especially within the African region, are restraining the market growth within the region. A majority of the market of this region is held by the Middle East.

1. Report Prologue

2. Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

2.3 Market Structure

2.4. Market Segmentation

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Threats

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

TOC CONTINUED…

