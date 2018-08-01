Trade Facilities Services Provide the Consistent Electrical Certificate for Electrical Installation

London, UK, – Trade Facilities Services is one of the reliable electrical testing and certificate provider in Essex, United Kingdom. They are responsible for all kind of electrical appliance’s safety and efficient working. They offer a complete range of electrical testing services; to ensure that your appliance is always within the correct scope of work.

To protect you and your family from any electrical harm, several electricity safety codes are present in the United Kingdom. So, as it’s important to engage a licensed and qualified electrician for your electrical work, it’s equally important to ask for an Electrical Safety Certificate. Trade Facilities Services provide the trustworthy electrical safety certificate that will ensure that the electrical work carried out in your home is compliant and safe.

The Trade Facilities Services always keep in their mind that an electrical certificate offered by them should be carried out only by an accredited, competent person, such as a registered electrician. Their certified and experienced electricians inspect the condition of the electrical system against the UK standard for the safety of electrical installations.

Trade Facilities Services work with a lot of people and companies regarding deliver reliable electrical certificate. They know that there are many people and companies with more than one property, therefore for multiple electrical certificate Trade Facilities Services offer you some discount. The discount can be applied to the following people:

Landlords

Property Organiation

Real Estate Agencies

Private Home Owners

Private Businesses

People with more than 1 certificate

So, to get the concession on the consistent electrical certificate for the inspection of your electrical appliances, you can visit the website of Trade Facilities Services or call at 02036371446.

About the company:

Trade Facilities Services is an electrical testing company that provides (EICR) Electrical installation condition reports. These are otherwise known as Electrical Certificates, Electrical Installation Certificates and Electrical Reports. Trade Facilities Services covers London and Essex and provides all electrical testing in these areas. These include Fire alarms emergency lighting and PAT Testing. All Electricians are registered with NAPIT or the NICEIC and are fully insured and qualified. Trade Facilities Services works on both Domestic and Commercial properties and covers all landlord electrical certification requirements. All EICR reports can be delivered on the day if required and appointments generally only require 24 hours’ notice.