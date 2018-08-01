Vaccoda LTD Offer Comprehensive Web Design Services to E-Commerce Businesses

Vaccoda LTD offer comprehensive website design and e-commerce services. The solutions Vaccoda provide are based on the client’s specific business goals and requirements.

[WEST WICKHAM, 01/08/2018] – Vaccoda LTD, a specialist in digital marketing solutions in the UK, helps e-commerce businesses boost sales by providing comprehensive web design services. The company takes a bespoke approach to developing solutions for individual clients.

Easy and Efficient E-Commerce Sites

Vaccoda specialises in building beautiful and responsive websites and online shops. The company takes advantage of platforms like WordPress/WooCommerce, or Magento when creating online retail stores for their clients. Vaccoda are open to working with other platforms upon the client’s request.

Vaccoda recommends signing up for their monthly technical maintenance service. This is ideal for business owners who want to ensure that their websites are always secure by way of updating plugins and files, therefore mitigating the risk of websites becoming vulnerable or at worst, hacked.

Previous Experience with Clients

In one of Vaccoda’s previous projects, they were tasked with merging two existing websites into one brand new website. In addition, separate databases were also merged and organised into a more structured solution. The new, merged database was extensive, holding details of approximately 80,000 products so efficiency and fast-loading of both website and database was paramount. Additionally, Vaccoda also built the new website to work perfectly on smartphones and tablets.

Another client wanted to improve their e-commerce website by having a custom-built widget that allowed customers browsing the website to customise their desired products. After integrating the new bespoke widget, the client immediately noticed an increase in sales and orders for their range of custom products.

Vaccoda also worked with a business that had multiple locations across the UK. The client wanted to increase their visibility and awareness of certain services. Vaccoda then revamped the client’s websites for each store location by adding strategic call-to-action areas to encourage engagement and improve conversion.

About Vaccoda LTD

A UK-based SEO agency, Vaccoda extends their services to Bromley, Beckenham, and Croydon and other local areas surrounding Kent, Surrey, Sussex, Essex and beyond. Apart from comprehensive web design services, the company also offers bespoke digital marketing solutions including Social Media management, SEO and Google AdWords, website and email hosting, Cloud based data backup services and monthly website content updating support among other services.

Learn more about the company and their services by visiting https://vaccodadesign.com/.