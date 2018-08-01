Wyshmaster makes BEATS affordable for up & coming Artists!

Industry Professional Producer has started a website for rappers and singers to buy quality beats for their projects. Wyshmaster is also offering Free Beats to get you started!

Wyshmaster Beats

The key to creating quality music is having quality production. The producer determines most of the steps you take and helps in adding flavor to your lyrics. The downfall for most new artists is that they end up dealing with poor producers who do not understand their work. For most beginners, the problem is always the funds needed to get a good producer. If you are an upcoming artist struggling to get quality instrumental beats & production, there is good news. Wyshmaster is announcing to all upcoming and recording artist the availability of quality music beats at an affordable price. The Wyshmaster is a Grammy nominated multi-platinum selling producer who has produced music for renowned artists such as T-pain, Tech N9ne, Pitbull, Nelly, Lil Wayne, The Lonely Island and many more. Wyshmasterbeats.com is an online platform through which rappers, singers, song writers, and upcoming artists can visit and acquire beats for their music easily. Getting the services of a renowned producer such as the Wyshmaster can be very expensive, however, through this online platform, you can acquire quality beats without necessarily having to pay in thousands of dollars.

About Wyshmaster

Adam “Wyshmaster” Cherrington is a producer of Hip-hop, R&B, and Pop music. Popularly known as Wyshmaster and Wysh, has had a steady growth in the industry. He was raised in Chicago where he started his music career. He started by producing pop and hip-hop tracks for Video Games such as NBA Ballers, Narc, and more by Midway Games. He went on to produce tracks for many other music projects. He continues to produce tracks for Industry artists, TV commercials, movies, radio, and internet. He has been producing music tracks for more than a decade now. In 2010, he was nominated for a Grammy for his production of “I’m on a Boat “; a Multi-platinum selling single featuring T-pain and Lonely Island.

What Does Wyshmasterbeats.com Offer

The Wyshmaster is offering a chance for the everyday artists to get high-quality beats for their music. Unlike most of the high-end producers, Wyshmaster is giving you bangers at a very affordable price. The type beats available include Hip Hop/Rap, Trap, R&B, Pop, and More. The beats are offered either on full rights basis or partial rights basis depending on your budget. If you are looking to find affordable beats, you can check out www.wyshmasterbeats.com and choose a plan that suits you. There are 5 main options to choose from. The lowest plan offers MP3 lease at $24.99. This license allows you to sell up to 2000 copies and use the mp3 in one commercial among other uses. The highest plan goes for 149.99 which offers unlimited use license plus many other features. Each plan is designed based on the terms of the license and use of the beats.

If you are interested in Pro Quality affordable beats for your next project than visit: http://www.wyshmasterbeats.com