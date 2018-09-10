Cellulose Nanoparticles Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2024

Cellulose nanoparticles are a new class of cellulose material that are categorized by high aspect ratio, biodegradability, markedly developed specific surface, improved dispersion ability, and presence of proteolytic enzymes. Hence, they can be used as high-quality reinforcing fillers in polymers and biodegradable materials, as thickeners in dispersions, and also as drug carriers along with other applications.

Nanoparticles are extensively used in automotive body components and interiors, packaging, paper coatings, aerospace, construction, personal care, etc. The utility of cellulose nanoparticles arises from their mechanical properties, thermal properties, liquid crystallinity, rheological properties, and optical properties. Cellulose nanoparticles have contributed significantly to the automotive sector during the past decade. These nanoparticles are also used in packaging of food, electronics, and pharmaceuticals.

The cellulose nanoparticles market is segmented based on applications and regions. Applications are classified as high volume, low value, and novel applications. High volume applications comprise automotive-interiors, automotive-body components, and construction-cement, which include pre-stressed and pre-cast concrete. Low value applications consist of construction-air and water filtration, aerogels, and oil and gas industries. Cellulose nanoparticles are employed in organic light emitting diodes (OLEDS) and industrial viscosity modifiers.

Nanoparticles are widely used in diabetic medicines and other pharmaceutical tablets and capsules. They are used to protect food that is used as a low-calorie replacement for carbohydrates. They are also used as flavor carriers, thickeners, and suspension stabilizers in a wide variety of food products and are useful in the preparation of soups, crushes, fillings, gravies, wafers, puddings, chips, etc. Cellulose nanoparticles are super water-absorbent materials. They are used as antimicrobial films and components in superabsorbent polymers.

There is significant amount of research being conducted on nano-organized cellulose materials. Commercial growth of this market is projected owing to some very potential applications. Currently, the cellulose nanoparticle industry has reached an intermediary phase where it is slowly leaving laboratories and is being increasingly used in commercial markets. The industry is witnessing productive speculations from government affiliations and private companies and is projected to achieve new heights with growing applications in different fields.

Demand for cellulose nanoparticles is increasing in North America due to high demand from nanotechnology and nanomedicine. Growth in the automotive industry is expected to augment the cellulose nanoparticles market. Europe is expected to showcase a similar trend on account of presence of aerospace industries in countries such as Germany and Italy. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market across the globe on account of rising disposable income in countries such as China and India. Subsequently, growth in the automotive industry in the region is expected to augment the cellulose nanoparticles market. China is expected to be one of the leading regional markets across the globe owing to growth in construction and automotive industries. Akin to Asia Pacific, Latin America is expected to expand on account of growth in the construction industry in economies such as Brazil. Demand for cellulose nanoparticles is anticipated to be high in Middle East and Africa due to significant investments in the construction sector in countries in GCC and South Africa.

Some of the key players in the cellulose nanoparticles market include Cocosong Food Industries, Blue Goose Biorefineries Inc., Earthrise Nutritionals LLC, Bowil Biotech, Borregaard, Colorado School of Mines, and CelluComp Ltd.

