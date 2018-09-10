Distributed Antenna System Market (Capacity, Value, Cost or Profit) 2022 Forecasts

The global Distributed Antenna System market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, 2018-2022. Access control management of Distributed Antenna System market globally drives the market. The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years.

The global Distributed Antenna System market is expected to grow at CAGR of 8.06% and estimated to reach at market size of US ~$11 billion by the end of forecast period.

Market Highlights:

Distributed antenna system has seen the tremendous growth in the last couple of year and expected to grow significantly during the forecast year. The DAS is a network of spatially separated antenna connected to a common source that provides wireless service with the geographical area.

Increase in the usage of tablets and smartphones are pushing the demand for the cellular network which in turn expected to drive the distributed antenna system market during the forecasted period. Distributed antenna system provides the strong signal network for tablets and smartphones and acts as signal booster which strengthen the signals of cellular operators and removes the dead spot. Hence, growth of tablets/smartphones will encourage the adoption of the DAS as well as manufacture to develop DAS. This in turn expected to drive the market for distributed antenna system by the end of 2022.

The commercial vertical is expected to grow due to the adoption of distributed antenna systems networks in public venues such as entertainment venues, enterprise facilities, educational institutions, sports stadiums, and among others.

The growth in activities in the transportation sector such as growing passenger traffic on airports & railway stations, government initiative for metro projects, and high speed bullet trains, is driving cellular network traffic. Therefore, globally, demand for distributed antenna systems is expected to increase to develop communication network in this transportation sector during the forecast period.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said:

Growing mobile data traffic, and rising government focus towards enhancing telecommunication infrastructure to provide seamless connectivity to mobile subscribers is expected to drive global Distributed Antenna System market during the forecast period.

The result due to interrupted and poor services due to big gathering and high concentration of public in conventional centers, malls, stadiums, and others is expected to drive the need for distributed antenna systems. Furthermore, trend of bring your own device (BYOD), rising demand for high speed connectivity, continuous connection, and rising mobile data traffic is further driving demand for DAS in public application.

In the recent years, the exponential growth of network traffic due to the growing demand of mobile communication devices, helps the consumer to stay connected as and when required. Moreover, the global deployment of high speed wireless networks such as 4G/LTE is also one of the major driving factors for the growth of the distributed antenna system market. Growing penetration of wireless connectivity, also promotes the deployment for DAS and is expected to increase its penetration among cellular operators, which further helps to provide strong signal delivery to all the wireless cellular based devices. This is expected to boost the market in the forecast period.

North America region is expected to dominate the distributed antenna system market during the forecast period. North America region will continue to gain a large market due to growing wireless connectivity and the demand of bring your own device, which is further followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. APAC is expected to exhibit to gain a highest CAGR by the end of 2022.

The Distributed Antenna market has been segmented on the basis of-

*By Technology- Carrier Wifi., Small Cell, Self-Organized Network.

By Coverage – Indoor and Outdoor.

By End-User – Public Venue, Industrial, Transportation, Healthcare, Education and Others

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

key players:

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the Distributed Antenna System Market are – Cobham Wireless (U.K.), CommScope, Inc. (U.S.), Corning, Inc. (U.S.), SOLiD, INC. (South Korea), Boingo Wireless, Inc. (U.S.), Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong), KTS, Inc. (U.S.), ATEK Communications, Inc. (U.S.), Verizon (U.S.), and AT&T (U.S.)

Intended Audience

Telecom Service providers

Government Agencies

Cellular Companies

Research Institutes & Universities

Small Cell Solution Providers

Networking Infrastructure Providers

Tower companies

Third-party DAS system integrators

In-building Solution Providers