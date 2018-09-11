Most of the people have never hard about Fluid bed dryers, Rapid Mixer Granulator or Pharma R&D Equipments. But in massive processing tasks these are incredibly useful because of its dependence and multiple mechanisms, which have the potential of working various complicated works.

Fluid Bed Dryer Uses and Applications General Kinematics Valve

As per the name, fluid bed dryers are used for drying materials like tablets, granules, powders, plastics and fertilizers. They are extremely famous in industries engaged in production such as

• Chemical

• Pharmaceutical

• Food

• Dairy

• Metallurgical

• Dyes

• Other kinds of processing industries

Fluid bed dryers works on the simple mechanisms of liquidation, a procedure in which we gas or air is released in a space solid space. The upward pressure on the particles hikes up aa the velocity of air shoots up giving out a uniform gravity pressure below.

A state of liquidation which is present in particles are suspended in particular boiling beds of fluid. Each of the particle stays in immediate contact with the hot air or gas which makes enough, constant drying procedure.

Rescue of Fluid Bed Granulation

Powders don’t work well with some type of applications. They are loose in packing, has no constant nature, and no regular flow. So they required to crystallize them into granules. In some pharmaceutical production for example granulation refers to putting together different primary form of powder to make huge granules. These granules will be of high density, will be constant and have a good flow.

Granulation mechanism can be blended with the help of fluid bed dryers so the process of granulation, mixing, drying, finishing, cooling can be performed at the same time.

The Importance of Dryers to the Pharmaceutical Industry

As fluid bed drying can be used in different industries; it has a great role in pharmaceutical industry. They have effectively replaced the old means of drying the products with the help of trays, which lead to uniform drying in shorter span of time. They offer excellent solutions for drying various products, particularly products of pharmaceutical industry.

