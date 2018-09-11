Global Kidney Function Test Market Analysis of Top Players, Share, Growth, Region Wise, Application and Forecasts by 2025

Market Scenario:

The global kidney function test market is expected to reach an approximate CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Kidney function tests are carried out to evaluate the functioning of kidneys.

The kidney function test market is expected to witness growth owing to the rising prevalence of chronic kidney diseases. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (2017), 30 million people in the U.S. suffer from Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD). Other key factors such as an increase in alcohol consumption, change to sedentary lifestyle, growing prevalence of diabetes, rising obesity, and increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases are contributing towards the growth of the market. Diabetes is associated with kidney disorders because diabetes damage the blood vessels of kidneys which leads to improper functioning of kidneys. Such conditions contribute to risk for kidney disorders. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 2017, 44% of the diabetic patients suffered from End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) in the U.S. The prevalence of diabetes increases the potential patients for kidney function test, providing favorable backgrounds for the market to grow. Also, other factors such as growing geriatric population and technological advancements drive the growth of the market.

However, factors such as high cost of diagnostic procedures, infections, and huge initial investments are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Players for Kidney Function Test Market:

Urit Medical, Sysmex Corporation, Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Randox Laboratories, Opti Medical, Nova Biomedical, Beckman Coulter, ARKRAY, Inc., Acon Laboratories, Abbott, Cook Medical, 77 Elektronika, Medical Care (Germany), Baxter (U.S.), Boston Scientific (U.S.), and others.

Global Kidney Function Test Market: Segmentation

The global kidney function test market is segmented on the basis of tests, product, and end-user. The kidney function test market, by tests, is categorized into blood tests, imaging tests, urine tests balloons, and kidney biopsy. The blood tests category includes serum creatinine, Glomerular Filtration Rate (GFR), and Blood Urea Nitrogen (BUN). The imaging tests segment includes ultrasound and CT scan. The urine tests category includes urinalysis, urine protein, microalbuminuria, and creatinine clearance. The product segment is segmented into dipsticks, disposables, and reagents. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, ambulatory surgical centers, academic research laboratories, and others.

On the basis of region, the global kidney function test market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The Americas is sub-segmented into North America and South America. The North American region is further segmented into the U.S. and Canada. The European region is divided into two, namely, Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe is further classified into Germany, Italy, France, the U.K., Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The Asia Pacific region is sub-segmented into Japan, China, India, Australia, the Republic of Korea, and the rest of Asia Pacific. The Middle Eastern and African region is sub-segmented into the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, and the rest of the Middle East and Africa.

Global Kidney Function Test Market: Regional Analysis

The kidney function test market is dominated by North America owing to the rising prevalence of chronic kidney diseases. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2017, 15% of the Americans are estimated to have chronic kidney diseases. The presence of major market players such as Baxter, Cook Medical, C. R. Bard, Inc., and others within the region, influences the market growth. Other factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure and increasing obesity within the population drive the market growth in this region.

It is estimated that Europe stood second in the global kidney function test market owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases. According to the European Renal Association and the European Dialysis and Transplant Association (ERA-EDTA), 70 million people in Europe suffer from some or the other type of kidney disease. Thus, the increasing prevalence of Chronic Kidney Diseases (CKD) in this region influences the growth of the market in this region.

Asia Pacific was projected to be the fastest growing region for the global kidney function test market in 2017. The market is expected to witness growth owing to the rising prevalence of diabetes and growing geriatric population. Old age is associated with loss of kidney function. According to The Asian Development Bank (ADB), the geriatric population in Asia is estimated to reach 923 million by 2050. This provides favorable background for the market to grow in the Asia Pacific region.

The Middle East and Africa holds the least share in the global kidney function test market due to the presence of stringent government policies, low gross national income, and poor health planning and therapeutic measures. However, the market is expected to witness growth due to awareness of advances in therapeutic and preventive measures in the Middle East. Other growth factors such as hypertension, smoking, and high cholesterol within the region contribute to the market growth.

