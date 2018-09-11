The rising demand for Pet Coke across almost all countries in Asia is expected to drive the demand and growth for the market throughout the forecast period

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC, “Asian Petcoke Market: By Type (Calcined Petcoke and Fuel Grade Petcoke); By Application (Aluminum, Steel, Power, Cement And Others); By Region (China, India, Japan, Others) – (2018-2023)”, the market is driven by the increased demand from end user industries, especially from aluminum, cement and power plants.

China continues to lead the Asian Pet Coke Market share during 2018-2023.

China is the major petcoke producer in Asia, with the world’s second-largest refinery capacity. China consumes over 70-80% of the petcoke that is produced domestically. India is the next major producer after China, within Asia. The domestic petcoke that is produced in China is not sufficient enough to meet the overall demand. So, the country imports petcoke from U.S., UK, Canada and other countries. China occupied major share in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% till 2023. India and China are projected to increase the consumption of petcoke by 2023, but with slightly lower growth rate comparatively, due to various environmental concerns.

Selected / Sample Analysis done in the full Report:

Petroleum products are usually derived from crude oil as it is processed from oil refineries. Refineries can produce various types of petroleum products based on the demand of the market.

Petrochemicals are chemicals made from crude oil and natural gas and account for approximately 40% of the world‘s chemical market. Petcoke is also obtained from crude oil as it is considered as the valued consumer product during oil refining process.

Petcoke is generally a bottom of barrel product which is delivered as a residue that is obtained from the crude oil, in the form of hydrocarbons.

Petcoke is generally a carbonaceous solid which is obtained from the cracking process through coker units.

Delayed coker, flexicoker and fluid coker are the three coker units where the dark residue can be converted into raw petroleum coke. Out of the three, delayed coker unit is the most commonly used.

Coker units further produce calcined petcoke and fuel grade petcoke which are used in end user industries that include cement, power, steel and aluminum industries.

The major countries in Asia such as India, China and Japan, has import tariffs. The average total duty on petcoke is 28 for both calcined petcoke and fuel grade petcoke.

The other common product items that comes under HS code 27131200 are petroleum coke, calcined petroleum, grade calcined, electrode grade.

The other common product items that comes under HS code 27131100 are petroleum coke, green delayed, delayed petroleum, raw petroleum, Fuel Grade.

To access / purchase the full report browse the link below

https://industryarc.com/Report/15011/asian-petcoke-market.html

Excerpts on Market Growth Factors Mentioned in the Full Report:

1. The rising demand for Pet Coke across almost all countries in Asia is expected to drive the demand and growth for the market throughout the forecast period.

2. The demand for petcoke in Asia has been increasing due to increased consumption from major developing countries with rapid industrialization and also due to the increased supply of heavy oils. This factor is expected to propel the market growth rate.

Key Players of the Asian Petcokes Market:

Sinopec is the major producer in China, with more than half of China’s petcoke production, followed by CNPC and CNOOC. Others category includes local refineries which contributed to 21% of the total production.

Local refineries depends on high-sulfur heavy oil which is obtained from domestic oil fields, imported oil, and residual oil that are more likely to produce high sulfur petcoke. Petcoke produced by state owned enterprises that include Sinopec, CNPC, and CNOOC produces low sulfur content.

Asian Petcokes Market Report is Segmented as below.

Asian Petcokes Market By Type:

1. Calcined Petcoke

2. Fuel Grade Petcoke

Asian Petcokes Market By Application:

1. Aluminum

2. Steel

3. Power

4. Cement

5. Others

Asian Petcokes Market By Geography ( Covers 7+ Countries )

Asian Petcokes Market Entropy

Companies Citied / Interviewed

1. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

2. China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC)

3. China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

4. Reliance Industries Limited

5. Company 5

6. Company 6

7. Company 10+

What can you expect from the report?

The Asian Petcokes Market Report is Prepared with the Main Agenda to Cover the following 20 points:

Market Size by Product Categories

Market trends

Manufacturer Landscape

Distributor Landscape

Pricing Analysis

Top 10 End user Analysis

Product Benchmarking

Product Developments

Mergers & Acquisition Analysis

Patent Analysis

Demand Analysis ( By Revenue & Volume )

Country level Analysis (12+)

Competitor Analysis

Market Shares Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Current & Future Market Landscape Analysis

Opportunity Analysis

Revenue and Volume Analysis

Any other major customizations can be discussed with our team, we can provide a separate quote based on your requirements. You can drop in an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.

Media Contact:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

Sales Manager

Email 1: sales@industryarc.com

Or Email 2: venkat@industryarc.com

Contact Sales: +1-614-588-8538 (Ext-101)

About IndustryARC:

IndustryARC is a Research and Consulting Firm that publishes more than 500 reports annually, in various industries such as Agriculture, Automotive, Automation & Instrumentation, Chemicals and Materials, Energy and Power, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Information Technology, Life sciences &Healthcare.

IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications in a Market. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business.

We look forward to support the client to be able to better address their customer needs, stay ahead in the market, become the top competitor and get real-time recommendations on business strategies and deals. Contact us to find out how we can help you today.