Dubai, UAE – African regional VSAT services provider INTERSAT, which provides telecommunication servicesthroughoutAfricaandsatellite operatorRascomStartodayannouncedanew partnershiptooffer affordable satellite broadband connectivity across Africa. This strategic deal will see new Ku-band VSAT services launched at ultra-competitive prices across the African continent.

INTERSAT, based in Dubai UAE, will provide fully managed services from its state-of-the-art teleport facilities in Africa, using its iDirect Hub to connect small to medium enterprises, NGOs, government, academic and financial institutions throughout Africa to the Internet cloud.

RascomStar will supply capacity over its satellite RQ1R located at 2.9°East, with its unique Ku beam Pan-African coverage.

“This marks the beginning of an exciting new partnership with RascomStar and a continuation of our commitment to offer affordable and quality services to our esteemed and loyal customers. In rural and underserved areas, VSAT is the best and quick-deployable solution for broadband access, helping in bridging the digital divide in Africa.” said Hanif Kassam, CEO, INTERSAT.

“At INTERSAT we are continuously searching for the ideal partners to ensure we can deliver reliable broadband services at the right price point. This unique partnership with RascomStar demonstrates that we can readily adopt technologies which empower our mission of providing affordable Satellite Connectivity in Africa.” added Subrata Roy, CTO, INTERSAT.

CEO of RascomStar Sherif Azzabi said: “Our mission at RascomStar is to develop affordable connectivity to remote and rural areas across Africa; we are excited about our new partnership with INTERSAT, the two companies’ respective competencies will deliver unparalleled value to those communities.”

About INTERSAT

INTERSAT is one of the largest and most respected providers of Internet solutions in Africa providing Internet connectivity via Satellite to some of the leading organizations, government institutions and the private sector. INTERSAT strives hard to stay at the cutting edge of technology, investing heavily in state-of-the art services that make the service delivery better and faster.

About RascomStar

RascomStaroperatesthefirstPan-Africangeo-stationarysatellitelocatedat2.9°East.Aswellasproviding satellite capacity in C- and Ku-band across Africa, the company also deploys value-added services such as fixed and mobile rural telephony, VSAT services, Wi-Fi, GSM backhaul and TV broadcast.

