Join Credit Union In Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX/2018: Credit unions are formed for the mutual benefit and financial welfare of their members. Greater Central Texas Federal Credit Union, in Killeen, TX is one such non-profit institution that is committed towards providing its members with financial support and other meaningful services at affordable rates. Formed in the month of October 1957, the credit union has since then strived to provide its members with the best services and a variety of lending opportunities to help them with their financial needs. It is a secured and sound institution which is federally insured up to an amount of $250000 by a Federal government agency i.e. The National Credit Union Share Insurance Fund (NCUSIF).

Anyone who is keen to join the credit union can fill a membership application. Someone from the credit union shall contact you & open up an account.

Services Provided

• 24 hour access to your account

• Direct deposit

• Payroll deduct

• Automatic transfer services

• Notary service

• MasterCard Gift cards

• Wire transfer

• ACH Origination

• ATM

• Savings and investments accounts

• Traditional and Roth IRAs

• Club accounts

• New and pre-approved vehicle loans

• Overdraft protection plans and standard overdraft practices

• Unsecured/signature loans for unforeseen expenses or vacations.

Benefits Of Joining Credit Unions

• Promote higher savings and sound credit

• Every member has equal ownership rights in the credit union

• Credit unions enjoy exemption from income tax as they are non-profit cooperatives which provide members with lower loan rates.

• Approval for the loan is granted within 24 to 48 hours of document verification

For more information feel free to call at (254) 690-2274 or visit 3305 E Elms Rd, Killeen, TX 76542. You can also log on to https://gctfcu.net