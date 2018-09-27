Smart Water Management Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2013 – 2019

Forecast 2013 – 2019

The demand within the global market for water management has been rising on account of a growing awareness about depleting water reserves across the globe. Several organisations and international campaigns have been focusing on educating and informing people about the need to conserve water. Several regions in Africa have suffered from acute shortage of water in recent times, and this has compelled several international organisations to develop workable systems for water management. Furthermore, regions that have abundant water resources have also taken lessons from recurring cases of water shortage and have taken vital steps to secure their future. Owing to these factors, the demand within the global market for water management has risen to new heights over the past decade.

It is safe to estimate that the efforts of the UN and other recognized organisations to promote water conservation across the globe would have a positive impact on the global market. Furthermore, despite the presence of abundant water resources in several regions, sources of potable water are still scanty in these regions. This has led the governments and other entities to deploy means of water conservation and management in recent times.

A report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) predicts that the global market for water management would expand at a CAGR of 17.70% over the period between 2013 and 2019. Furthermore, the report forecasts that the global market for smart water management would touch a

Based on the type of component used for smart water management, hardware components have attracted the highest demand due to their effectiveness and enhanced performance. Automated meter reading systems have become extremely popular as they help in staying in control of the available water resources. Furthermore, Internet if things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence have also emerged as key technologies that have overhauled the smart water management market in recent times. It is projected that the quest of the industrial sector to manage costs and avoid financial crunches would give an impetus to the growth of the global market for smart water management. Based on meter-reading technology, cellular technology and fixed technology are the two main segments, and the former has attracted a greater demand as against the latter.