Surveillance Robots Market 2018 key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis

Surveillance robots are used to assist human guards in the defense and civil sectors. While human guards find it challenging to cover large territories and in assessing dangerous areas, surveillance robots, in the form of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), and unmanned marine vehicles (UMVs), are increasingly being adopted. Surveillance robots are able to capture images and videos and save them for a minimum of two weeks.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Surveillance Robots market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The rising demand for autonomous systems in security and surveillance and the increasing adoption of smart security and surveillance appliances is expected to drive the growth of security robots market. The market for cloud robotics is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023.

The global security robots market is anticipated to reach US$ 3,881.4 Mn till 2023. There has been a considerable concern for safety aspect throughout the world. Smart security systems installed into huge commercial applications and also deployed into residential as well as other indoor applications addresses this concern.

However, high total cost of ownership of security robot systems is restraining the growth of the market to some extent. On the other hand, some of the problems faced presently by the security industry are lack of training, high turnover, and low wages. To address this concern, companies are deploying security robots which is creating high growth opportunities for the growth of security robots market.

The European countries significantly contribute to the growth of the market for surveillance robots in EMEA. The rising investments towards the maintenance and inspection of borders will boost the adoption of these security robots in the region. The governments in the region are also taking initiatives such as the EU-funded euRathlon initiative to support their defense sector. This initiative provides the autonomy of robots in mock disaster-response scenarios, which in turn, offers solutions to the real-world robotics challenges.

The worldwide market for Surveillance Robots is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ATLAS ELEKTRONIK

EOS Innovation

AirRobot

Endeavor Robotics

Northrop Grumman

SMP Robotics

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV)

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

Unmanned Marine Vehicle (UMV)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Government

Military

Transportation

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Surveillance Robots market.

Chapter 1, to describe Surveillance Robots Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Surveillance Robots, with sales, revenue, and price of Surveillance Robots, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Surveillance Robots, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Surveillance Robots market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Surveillance Robots sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source



