The Law Office of Gordon N. Shayne Helps Divorced Parents on Child Support Cases

Gordon N. Shayne can provide you with the proper advice when it comes to the methods approved by the Colorado courts for securing payment of court ordered child support.

Helping Clients Secure Payment

The Law Office of Gordon N. Shayne explains that a legally binding child custody agreement or parenting plan should be in place before deciding on the child support. The State follows the strict requirements of the Colorado Revised Statutes (CRS) 14.10.115 to calculate the amount of child support.

These requirements include:

• Adjusted gross income of both parents (or potential income if a parent is unemployed)

• Child’s age

• Child’s standard of living

• Childcare costs

• Physical custody and overnights for both parents

• Extraordinary medical expenses

• Other factors as set out in the law

If the parties involved, however, come to court for a disputed hearing, only then a judge will determine the amount of child support.

The Law Office of Gordon N. Shayne gives clients legal advice regarding the payment methods as approved by Colorado courts. Additionally, the law office uses the latest child support software for an accurate estimate of child support obligations.

Handling Child Support Adjustments

In some cases, child support has to be revisited to see if the amount is still appropriate for the child. The support typically lasts until the child reaches 19 years old or upon emancipation.

Adjustments occur due to:

• Losing or gaining employment

• Changes in the financial situation

• Changes in custody and visitation

The Law Office of Gordon N. Shayne says that in most cases, the modification of child support happens when there is over 10 percent change in income. The child support attorney also cites that child support obligations must meet the present economic situation of low-income individuals.

The law offers assistance to maintain or modify the agreement of both parties, whether they seek child support or they provide the support.

