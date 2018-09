2018-2023 Global and Regional Automotive Chassis Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

HNY Research projects that the Automotive Chassis market size will grow from USD 50.66 Billion in 2017 to USD 70.97 Billion by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of 5.78%. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2023.

Design for automotive chassis systems such as ladder chassis, monocoque chassis, and modular frame chassis has been evolving. The new trend in the automotive industry is to manufacture chassis with lighter material, which will make the vehicles lighter without compromising on the safety of the vehicle.Monocoque chassis is estimated to hold the largest market share in the automotive chassis systems market. With the implementation of mandates to make vehicles more safe and fuel efficient with minimum emission, monocoque chassis is expected to grow better than other type of chassis such as ladder chassis in passenger car segment.

By Market Players:

Continental , ZF , Magna , Schaeffler , Aisin Seiki , CIE Automotive , Tower International , Hyundai Mobis , F-Tech , KLT-Auto , AL-Ko , Benteler,

By Chassis Type

Backbone Chassis , Ladder Chassis , Monocoque Chassis , Modular Chassis,

By Material Type

AL Alloy , Carbon Fibre Composite , HSS (High Speed Steel) , MS (Mild Steel),

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars , Light Commercial Vehicles , Heavy Commercial Vehicles,

By Electric Vehicle Type

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) , Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) , Plug-In Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV),

By Manufacturing Process

Hydro-Forming , Stamping , Laser Cutting , Welding,

To get more details about report visit– http://intelligencemarketresearch.com/Home/ReportView?ReportID=4201807041251

The prime objective of this report is to help the user understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing. Deep researches and analysis were done during the preparation of the report. The readers will find this report very helpful in understanding the market in depth. The data and the information regarding the market are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the industry experts. The facts and data are represented in the report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations. This enhances the visual representation and also helps in understanding the facts much better.

Points Covered in The Report:

The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc.

The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report. The historical data from 2012 to 2017 and forecast data from 2018 to 2023.

The growth factors of the market is discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.

Data and information by manufacturer, by region, by type, by application and etc, and custom research can be added according to specific requirements.

The report contains the SWOT analysis of the market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.

Key Reasons to Purchase

Enquiry about report – http://www.intelligencemarketresearch.com/Contact

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

Contact Us:

Praveen Kumar

Manager – Global Business Development

Intelligence Market Research

US: +1 209 691 5657

Email:sales@intelligencemarketresearch.com

Website:- www.intelligencemarketresearch.com

Follow us on LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/intelligence-market-research