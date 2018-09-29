Asphaltene Inhibitors Market to Register a Stout Growth by End 2025

Liquid and Bulk Transportation Vessels Market: Overview

In the entire shipping industry, a bulk commodity is referred to a substance such as coal, iron and grain, which is generally traded in large quantities and has a peculiar character which makes it easy for transportation. A transport system is generally designed to ensure that all its parts work together as efficiently and in a minimum possible time. Sea transport is one part of the transportation chain which helps in moving bulk commodities between producers and consumers from one place to another. Cargo moves through the entire system as a series of distinct shipments. Storage areas acts as a buffer to allow for timing differences in the departure and arrival of the particular commodity.

In general a bulk transport system comprises of a sea voyage and two land journeys which could be done through conveyor, lorry, train and pipeline. Typically, there are four storage areas, the loading port, the discharging port, the destination, and handling operations as the cargo moves through the entire system. Ships which are considered to be the part of the bulk transport systems are generally used by the cargo shippers. For instance, the transport system places constraint on the ship size. Berth length and the depth of water at the both the ports i.e. loading and unloading determines the maximum size of ship which can be used to transport a particular commodity.

Whether the transport system is for a coalmine and a power station or for a chemical plant and a fertilizer industry, the main aim is to move the cargo as efficiently and cheaply in a minimum possible time. Every commodity and a particular industry has certain specific transport requirements and no single system is best suitable for each and every situation. The basic principle of the bulk transport is that unit costs can be decreased by increasing the size of the cargo. In bigger and heavier ships unit costs are low, and cargo handling and storage charges are cheaper for high volumes. Thus, the bulk trades are constantly under economic pressure to increase the cargo consignment size.

Delivery frequency of commodities is very important from the shipper’s point of view and bigger ships requires less number of trips to deliver the same volume. Cargo handling, does not change with change in voyage distance, and hence it becomes less important in the unit cost.

Liquid and Bulk Transportation Vessels Market: Competitive Insight and Key Drivers

The bulk transport system comprises numerous participants. Cargo owners stood at first position in the businesses of bulk cargo transportation on a periodic basis. Their business varies enormously and from customer to customer. Industries such as paper, steel, pulp and oil refineries, cost-effective transportation of raw materials is very crucial. They require the cheapest possible transport, whose primary objective is to minimize the cost of transport.

Some of the key drivers of the liquid and bulk transportation vessels market are high requirement of commodities such as natural gas and crude oil in emerging economies of Asia Pacific such as India and China. Thus, in order to bridge the demand supply gap liquid and bulk transportation vessels are required. High maintenance and operational costs of the transportation vessels can hamper the growth of the market. Large number of opportunities are there for transportation vessels as new avenues for business are coming with increase in number of imports and exports.

Some of the key companies in the business of liquid and bulk transportation vessels are Gulf Agency Company, NYK Line, SEACOR Ocean Transport Inc., Odfjell Tankers AS, Shipping Corporation of India, AGMARK LOGISTICS, INC, COSCO DALIAN Ocean Shipping Company, BLT Chembulk Group, Toll Holdings Limited, and Shahi Shipping Ltd.

