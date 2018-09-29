Ballast Control IC Market Lucrative Opportunities across Globe

​Ballast control integrated circuit (IC) is a device placed in line up with the load for limiting the amount of current flow in an appliance in order to improve the efficiency and to achieve various regulatory compliance. The commonly used building blocks that are generally found across various ballast control electronic applications includes, a full wave rectifier, an EMI (electromagnetic interference) filter, an active PFC front end, a resonant lamp output stage and a digital control section. A ballast control IC generally works as a variable or fixed resistor. Increasing demand for ballast control IC from various high intensity discharge lamps or compact fluorescent lamps across the globe is the primary factor anticipated to boost the demand for ballast control IC at a stable rate during the forecast period from 2016 to 2024.

For the purpose of providing an in-depth and exhaustive analysis of the market, the ballast control IC market is segment on the basis of product type, application and geography. Based on the material used in ballast control ICs, two types of ballast control IC is available in the market including electronic ballast and magnetic ballast. A ballast control IC also finds its application across various consumer electronic devices, lighting applications and automotive parts among others. In addition, detailed information regarding the future expected growth trend along with current market synopsis across various regions including Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle-East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America is also provided in this report.

Increasing adoption of light emitting diodes (LEDs) is one of the primary factor anticipated to accelerate the demand for ballast control IC at an exponential rate in the coming years. LEDs outperform the traditional cold cathode fluorescent lamps (CCFLs) and liquid crystal displays (LCDs) in term of size, energy efficiency, reliability and mechanical ruggedness to satisfy the increasing demand of consumers regarding energy efficient displays and lighting solutions. In addition, LEDs generates 100% of the NTSC colors plus some extra colors in comparison with LCDs and CCFL which generates only 70-80% of the NTSC colors. Moreover, the operating cost of LEDs is also low as compared to other display and lighting devices as LEDs consume less power. Thus, consumers are inclining towards the use of LEDs across different application segments and is anticipated to drive the demand for ballast control IC in order to integrate various protection features for improving the overall longevity of an appliance. Furthermore, several initiatives such as Green Paper “Lighting the Future” (COM(2011)889) taken by the government across different parts of the world such as US, UK, Canada, Australia, brazil, New Zealand, China, India and Japan to reduce power consumption is also predicted to trigger the need of installing intelligent Street Lighting Control in the coming years. This in turn is also expected to accelerate the demand for ballast control ICs in order to optimize consumption and to provide enhanced protection to the street lights form frequent voltage fluctuations.

However, decreasing prices of ballast control IC results in lower revenue inflow which in turn is anticipated to limit various semiconductor manufacturers to enter into the market, thereby expected to affect the market negatively. Moreover, lack of product differentiation coupled with changing consumer preference is also predicted to restrain the market growth to some extent in the coming years.

Geographically, Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in the global ballast control IC market in 2015 and is anticipated to increase its market penetration by 2024. Huge concentration of local ballast control IC manufacturers in this region coupled with increasing demand of less power consumable LED lighting applications is the most important factor behind this region’s dominance. The ballast control IC market of Asia Pacific region is followed by North America in 2015.

Presence of large number of ballast control IC manufacturers makes the global ballast control IC market highly competitive in nature. Some of the leading players operating in the ballast control IC market include STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Infineon Technologies (Germany) and Intermatic (U.S) among others.

