Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market Lucrative Opportunities across Globe

​Fiber optic technology uses light waves to transmit data from one place to another, it uses a glass or plastic threads to transmit that data. Fiber optic cables is a network designed for long distance, high performance and data-networking. Unlike wired cables, fiber optic cables provide reliability, higher bandwidth, higher speed and less data-loss. Distributed fiber optic sensor is a sensor technology that enables real-time and continuous measurements along the entire piece of a fiber optic cable. Contradictory to traditional sensors which relied on sensors measuring at fixed points, distributed fiber optic sensors does not work like traditional one but utilizes the optical fiber itself for sensing purpose. It does not require any additional transducers in its optical path. The interrogator system used in distributed fiber optic sensor works according to a radar-style process, at first it sends a sequence of pulse signals into the fiber and records the return of the scattered pulse signals against time. By doing this, the distributed sensor measures and records all points along with the fiber. It is used to detect any changes in undersea water from natural disaster, detection of hazardous chemical pollutants and breakage or bury of fiber optic cable. Distributed fiber optic sensor has many advantages over traditional sensors. In Distributed fiber optic sensor, the fiber itself is the sensor and it can be easily deployed even in harsh and inaccessible environments. Distributed fiber optic sensor market can be widely used in undersea telecommunication cables, power cables and in oil or gas extraction fields.

There are various factors which are driving the growth of distributed fiber optic sensor market. Major factors are due to increasing demand of fiber optic sensors in oil & gas and industrial segments. Also, increased investments in civil structure and smart manufacturing can influence the distributed fiber sensor market growth. Distributed fiber optic sensor offers reliability over other traditional sensors, since it can sustain in various harsh environment and it is cost effective Further in every industry, there is a demand for data based analysis that helps to keep close eye on every operational process which helps to increases the efficiency and reliability. Growing bandwidth demands among consumers can also create an opportunity for the fiber optic sensor market. Stringent environmental regulations in industries that requires safety from hazardous elements can further accelerate the adoption of distributed fiber optic sensors. However technical issues regarding installation of distributed fiber optic sensor market and high installation cost can act as a restraints for the distributed fiber optic sensor market.

Distributed fiber optic sensor market can be segmented according to fiber types, by technology, by sensor type, by end-use industry and by region. According to fiber types, distributed fiber optic cable market can be segmented as single mode fiber and multimode fiber. On the basis of technology, the market can be segmented as raman scattering, brillouin scattering, fiber bragg gratings and rayleigh scattering. By sensor type, the market can be segmented as temperature sensing, acoustic sensing, pressure sensing and others. By end-use industry, the market is divided into oil & gas, power and utility, telecommunication, civil, industrial and safety & security.

Geographically, distributed fiber optic sensor market is distributed into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to influence the distributed fiber optic sensor market. While Asia Pacific is anticipated to be fastest growing market due to growing demand, across manufacturing and enterprise sectors.

Key players in the Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor include Halliburton Company, Schlumberger Limited, Weatherford International PLC, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, AP Sensing GmbH, Luna Innovations Incorporated, QinetiQ Group PLC, Bandweaver, Ziebel US Inc. and Teledyne Marine Solutions etc. These members are actively involved in growth strategies, partnerships collaborations, agreements, and heavy investments in research and developments are some of the important strategies followed by them.

