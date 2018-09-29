Tech Expert- An Electronics Repair Service Provider is Now Digital

Tech Expert is a mobile repair service company from Auckland, New Zealand. They initiated their business with a store in Birkenhead Auckland and now have four stores across New Zealand.

After relying for 7 years on the brick and mortar business model, they have now decided to switch to the brick and click business model. They have launched a virtual platform with the same name and are targeting the whole of New Zealand currently.

Below are the services that a customer can opt for from their online platform:

Computer and Laptop Repair Services:

Cracked Screen

Sluggish performance

System Crash

Battery issues

Speaker malfunction

Motherboard Repair

CPU/GPU Port Repair

Lost Data Recovery

Touchpad Repair

Water Damage

Hardware Fault Repair

Virus Removal

OS and Application repairs

Bug Repairs

Samsung Repair Services:

Broken/Smashed/Damaged Screen

Weak Signal

Broken Buttons

Battery issues

Speaker Malfunction

Software Repairs/ Updates

Non Warranty Repairs

OS repairs

Genuine Spare parts replacement

iPhone Repair Services:

Broken/Smashed/Damaged Screen

Weak Signal

Broken Buttons

Battery issues

Speaker Malfunction

Software Repairs/ Updates

Non Warranty Repairs

OS repairs

Back Cover, Body Housing Fix

Faulty Charger Issues

LCD Glass Replacement

Liquid/Water Damage

Home Button Repair

Motherboard Repair

Logic Board Service

iPhone Unlock

iPad Repair Services:

Cracked/Smashed/Damaged iPad Screen Repair

Battery Replacement Service

Hard Drive Repair services

Faulty Charger Issues

Touchscreen Repair

Performance enhancement of frozen iPad

OS Repair Services

Water Damage

Lost Data Recovery

Broken Buttons

PlayStation Repair Services:

Damaged lasers

Broken/Faulty Disk Players

Mother board issues

Hard Drive crash or issues

Controller issues

Television Repair Services:

Screen replacement

Water Damage

Plasma Screen repair

Audio repairs

Logic Board repairs

Hardware replacement

To avail their services, customers have to visit their website and request for a quote or have to inquire about the problem that they are facing apart from the list given above. The representative of Tech Expert will then revert with a suitable quote and if both the parties agree to the quote, customer than have to courier their device to one of the nearest store of Tech Experts.

Then the technicians of Tech Expert will work on the device and send it back to the customer within 24 hours of receipt. The charge of the courier sent by the customer will be paid by the customer and the courier charge of sending it back to the customer will be paid by Tech Expert.

This procedure is not applicable for Television Repair Services and for that, the customers can get a quote from the website but then they have to visit the store personally with the device.

Below are the addresses of all the four stores of Tech Experts:

CANTERBURY BRANCH

Add: 92 Evans Street, Waimataitai, Timaru

Contact: 036 831 433

NORTHSHORE BRANCH

Add: 204 Hinemoa Street, Birkenhead, Auckland

Contact: 09 4181 614

HENDERSON BRANCH

Add: 151, Lincoln Road, Henderson, Auckland

Contact: 09 218 9622

NEW LYNN BRANCH

Add: 3/3115, Great North Road, New Lynn, Auckland

Contact: 09 217 2905

0800 115 597