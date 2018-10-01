Attractive Opportunities in the Automotive Powertrain Market 2018-2023

Automotive Powertrain Market report firstly introduced the Automotive Powertrain basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, Automotive Powertrain market introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Automotive powertrain also called the power plant, consists of those parts or components that conduct the vehicle’s power from the original source of energy to the surface of the road. In most modern vehicles, the powertrain includes the engine, transmission, drive shaft, differentials and what is known as the final drive.

In automotive terms, the powertrain (also frequently called the “running gear” in this context), combined with the frame of the vehicle, forms the chassis. When the engine and transmission are removed from the powertrain, the remainder is what the automotive industry commonly refers to as the driveline or drivetrain.

Automotive Powertrain is a system of mechanical parts in a vehicle that first produces energy, then converts it in order to propel it, whether it be an automobile, boat or other machinery. The basic Components it may include are?

– Engine

– Transmission

– Drive Shafts

The concentration degree of Automotive Powertrain market is high with the top 5 manufacturers occupied market share over 60%. The major players in this market are Toyota, General Motors, Ford Motor, Honda, FCA, etc.

Gasoline Powertrain System has the largest share of Automotive Powertrain in USA, and the Diesel Powertrain System is expected to retain the higher growth rate during the next five years due to strong growth in automotive industry. In addition, as people’s awareness of environmental protection, the Flex Fuel Powertrain System market share will become increasingly large.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep slow increasing, as well as the consumption value.

Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into

Gasoline Powertrain System

Diesel Powertrain System

Hybrid Powertrain System

Flex Fuel Powertrain System

Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate in each application, can be divided into

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

This report studies the global market, top players:

Nissan

Toyota

General Motors

Ford Motor

Honda

BMW

Hyundai Motor

FCA

Sections of TOC:

Chapter Two: Global Automotive Powertrain Sales, Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Players

2.1 Global Automotive Powertrain Sales and Market Share by Players in 2016 and 2017

2.1.1 Global Automotive Powertrain Sales by Players in 2016 and 2017

2.1.2 Global Automotive Powertrain Sales Market Share (%) by Players in 2016 and 2017

2.2 Global Automotive Powertrain Revenue and Market Share by Players in 2016 and 2017

2.2.1 Global Automotive Powertrain Revenue by Players in 2016 and 2017

2.2.2 Global Automotive Powertrain Revenue Market Share (%) by Players in 2016 and 2017

2.3 Global Automotive Powertrain Average Price by Players in 2016 and 2017

2.4 Global Automotive Powertrain Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

2.4.1 Global Automotive Powertrain Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

2.4.2 Players Automotive Powertrain Product Types

2.5 Automotive Powertrain Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Powertrain Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Automotive Powertrain Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Powertrain Market Forecast (2018-2023)

10.1 Global Automotive Powertrain Sales, Revenue Forecast (2018-2023)

10.2 Global Automotive Powertrain Sales, Consumption Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

10.2.1 Global Automotive Powertrain Sales Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

10.2.2 Global Automotive Powertrain Sales Market Share Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

10.3 Global Automotive Powertrain Sales and Market Share Forecast by Type (2018-2023)

10.3.1 Global Automotive Powertrain Sales Forecast by Type (2018-2023)

10.3.2 Global Automotive Powertrain Sales Market Share Forecast by Type (2018-2023)

10.4 Global Automotive Powertrain Sales and Market Share Forecast by Application (2018-2023)

10.4.1 Global Automotive Powertrain Sales Forecast by Application (2018-2023)

10.4.2 Global Automotive Powertrain Sales Market Share Forecast by Application (2018-2023)

10.5 Automotive Powertrain Price Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Eleven: Automotive Powertrain Manufacturing Cost Analysis

11.1 Automotive Powertrain Key Raw Materials Analysis

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

11.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

11.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

11.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Powertrain

