Global Cloud Identity Access Management Market Research and Analysis 2015-2022

According to OMR analysis the global cloud identity access management market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 13% during 2017-2022. The global cloud identity access management market is segmented on the basis of components, deployment models and verticals. The cloud identity access management software can be deployed on public private, and hybrid cloud. Cloud identity access management is widely used in various industries such as IT and telecommunication, healthcare, government and utilities, energy, retail, manufacturing and education. The report provides detailed & insightful chapters which include market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market determinants, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.

“The global cloud identity access management market is primarily driven by the rising trend of bring your own devices. Along with it, increasing cyber-attacks is also expected to attribute towards the growth of the global cloud identity access management market.”

Bring your own devices is a policy that allows employees to bring their own devices such as smartphones, tablets and laptops to the enterprise premises to access the company’s application and information. Range of businesses from small to large scale enterprises, are contributing toward bring your own device industry. Employees has shown high interest towards using a single device for both professional and personal purposes. However, to suppress the security and safety issues associated with the BOYD, organization required an effective access management system to eliminate the risk of third-party access to sensitive information. This give rise to the cloud identity and access management technology. The market for BOYD is expected to grow significantly which in turn drives the growth of cloud identity access management market.

