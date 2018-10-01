Raymond Weil Freelancer RW1212 Skeleton

After launching its first in-house movement, born from the long term collaboration with Swiss movement manufacturer Sellita in 2017, RAYMOND WEIL unveils the unique and exclusive CALIBRE RW1212 Skeleton as a sign of its desire to keep pushing boundaries.

In 2018, RAYMOND WEIL continues on its innovation pathway by developing the in-house designed movement. The new stylish skeleton Calibre RW1212 is proof of the ever-evolving achievements to these in-house movements.

RAYMOND WEIL introduces this bold and distinctive model featuring an open-worked dial, revealing most of the sophisticated movement with an intricate perlage finish. The distinctive characteristic remains the 6 o’clock front dial positioning of its visible balance wheel. The dial, however, has been opened, exposing the manufacturing beauty and highlighting the richness of watchmaking expertise, whilst infusing it with its distinctive free-spirited attitude. The freelancer Calibre RW1212 Skeleton is a two hand model providing an understated display of the hours and minutes.

While working on the initial design of the Calibre RW1212, the R&D team at RAYMOND WEIL redesigned and pared down all the elements closely relating to the exquisite mechanism so as to endow this exclusive in-house movement with even more depth and character.

Framed by a 42mm steel case, the movement’s assembly and open-worked details are key to the final horological aesthetic of this timepiece. The mechanical self-winding Calibre RW1212 beats at a frequency of 28,800 vibrations per hour and has a 38-hour power reserve. Its RAYMOND WEIL engraved oscillating weight has been skeletonized to increase the transparency of the timepiece.

The new Calibre RW1212 is presented in three different executions, offering three very different personalities for this pioneering flagship product in the freelancer family. The full black PVD plated version with rose gold indexes and hands offers modernity and urban style, while the brown leather strap brings attitude and elegance to the rose gold and stainless steel two-tone model. Finally, the total stainless steel look featuring blue indexes and hands offers a more cosmopolitan feel. #PrecisionMovements

FREELANCER

TECHNICAL DATA

2785-BC5-20001

Movement Mechanical self-winding skeleton in-house movement, with visible balance wheel – RW1212

Power-Reserve 38 hours

Jewels 27

Functions Central hours, minutes

Case Round – Steel

Diameter: 42 mm

Thickness: 10.6 mm

Crown Stainless steel with black PVD coating – screwed and fluted with RW monogram

Crystal Sapphire crystal with dual-sided antiglare treatment

Dial Black galvanic with large opening on the skeleton movement

Index Stainless steel with pink PVD coating

Hands Stainless steel with pink PVD coating, barrel-shaped, enhanced with white Super-Luminova®

Case back Screw down, with sapphire crystal

Bracelet Black genuine calf leather strap, RW folding clasp stainless steel with black PVD plating and double push-security system

Water resistance 10 ATM

2785-SC5-20001

Movement Mechanical self-winding skeleton in-house movement, with visible balance wheel – RW1212

Power-Reserve 38 hours

Jewels 27

Functions Central hours, minutes

Case Round – Steel

Diameter: 42 mm

Thickness: 10.6 mm

Crown Stainless steel – screwed and fluted with RW monogram

Crystal Sapphire crystal with dual-sided antiglare treatment

Dial Black galvanic with large opening on the skeleton movement

Index Stainless steel with pink PVD coating

Hands Stainless steel with pink PVD coating, barrel-shaped, enhanced with white Super-Luminova®

Case back Screw down, with sapphire crystal

Bracelet Brown genuine calf leather strap, RW folding clasp stainless steel with double push-security system

Water resistance 10 ATM

2785-ST-65001

Movement Mechanical self-winding skeleton in-house movement, with visible balance wheel – RW1212

Power-Reserve 38 hours

Jewels 27

Functions Central hours, minutes

Case Round – Steel

Diameter: 42 mm

Thickness: 10.6 mm

Crown Stainless steel – screwed and fluted with RW monogram

Crystal Sapphire crystal with dual-sided antiglare treatment

Dial Silver galvanic with large opening on the skeleton movement

Index Blued steel-type

Hands Blued steel-type, barrel-shaped, enhanced with white Super-Luminova®

Case back Screw down, with sapphire crystal

Bracelet Stainless steel with folding RW steel clasp, double push-button security system

Water resistance 10 ATM