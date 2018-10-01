Solar plus is a high efficiency Solar panel cleaning kit modules manufacturer in korea

Improve solar efficiency and maintain cleanliness Photovoltaic modules have to be installed in order to receive sunlight, but due to the nature of the installation, they are inevitably polluted from the surrounding environment! The solar six keeps the panel clean and can improve efficiency by about 10%.

It is possible to remove various pollution of small scale solar power generation facility less than 100kw easily and quickly. It is a highly efficient solar photovoltaic cleaning equipment that can improve the power generation efficiency of solar power plant through cleaning of solar power generation facilities.

SOLAR SIX-SP6 Features and effects

You can clean up to 6m height using the Solar Six pole. It is possible to supply water by connecting a hose to the head brush.

Improving solar performance and improving profitability the newly developed Solar six has excellent cleaning power, which effectively removes the old time and dust accumulated for a long time and maintains cleanliness, as well as enhances efficiency and prolongs machine life.

Feature

Increasing energy generation effectiveness & maintaining cleanliness

Solar-six-SP6 Product Information

Solar six brush

• The brushes optimized for solar panel can be cleaned without damaging the module.

• The soft Nylon Brush does not damage the solar panel.

• When the hose is attached to the brush, water can be supplied to the surface of the module immediately.

Angle Adjustment

Angle adjustable cleaning tool

It is possible to wash variously according to the angle of solar control panel. Can rotate up to 120 degrees

The angle of the panel differs for each solar power plant. SOLAR SIX is allows users to adjust the angle manually.

Solar wash and Solar panel cleaning kit You can quickly remove the dirt and dust that has been accumulated for a long time to maintain cleanliness. Solar Panel Washing Soap – If snow is on the solar, no more power is generated. Failure to remove the eye may cause panel failure.